NEDROW — Hayden Haines hauled in three touchdown catches — all from quarterback Dustin Mackey — as Sandy Creek’s football team rolled to a season-opening 35-0 triumph over Onondaga on Friday night in a Section 3 Class D West Division game.
Haines totaled 163 receiving yards on five receptions — including receptions of 55, 14 and 34 yards from Haines for the Comets.
Mackey completed six of nine passes for 169 yards and three scores and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Mason Ennist carried the ball 26 times for 131 yards, including a four-yard scoring run in the third quarter for Sandy Creek.
BEAVER RIVER 33, UTICA NOTRE DAME 20
Quarterback Derrick Zehr threw for three touchdowns to pace the Beavers to a season-opening victory over the Jugglers in a Class D West Division game in Utica on Saturday.
Jacob Bolliver, Carson Peters and Brit Dicob hauled in scoring receptions of 61, 17 and five yards, respectively, for Beaver River. Zehr completed 10 of 13 passes for 129 yards.
Loghan Cardinell and Kadin Martin each rushed for a touchdown for the Beavers, with Martin leading the team on the ground with 53 yards on 17 carries.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 18, CORTLAND 7
Jase Livingston scored the go-ahead touchdown on a two-yard run in the third quarter as the visiting Spartans rallied to defeat the Purple Tigers on Friday in a Class B division crossover game, which was the season opener for both teams.
Isaac Quonce ran for a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter for South Jefferson. After Livingston’s touchdown, Landon LaDuke scored on a six-yard fumble recovery to finish the scoring for the Spartans.
Daniel Jackson scored on a 17-yard run in the second quarter for Cortland.
GENERAL BROWN 66, V-V-S 0
The Lions rolled to a season-opening win, blanking the Red Devils in a Class C2 Division game in Verona on Friday.
Sheamus Devine rushed for three touchdowns and totaled 50 yards on the ground on eight carries for General Brown.
Aiden McManaman ran for 88 yards on nine carries and Gabe Malcolm ran for two scores and totaled 60 yards on the ground on six carries for the Lions, who built a 36-0 lead by halftime.
Also for General Brown, Kaleb Natali, who rushed for 67 yards on eight carries, ran for a 14-yard touchdown and returned in an interception 22 yards for a score to complete the scoring in the fourth quarter.
The Lions’ defense also recorded a pair of safeties, with one each from Hayden Moody in the first quarter and Armondo Orcesi in the fourth. Natali recorded 11 tackles, Moody registered nine and Devine and Orcesi finished with eight each.
ADIRONDACK 36, LOWVILLE 6
Brett Sanford and Ray Hennessey each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Wildcats downed the Red Raiders in a Class C2 Division game Friday at Boonville.
Sanford ran for scores of one and 10 yards, while Hennessey scored on runs of eight and three yards for Adirondack (1-0).
Sean Kelly scored on a five-yard touchdown run for Lowville (0-1). Kelly paced the Red Raiders by rushing for 72 yards on 20 carries,
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 49, WATERTOWN 0
The Hornets (2-0) blanked the Cyclones in a Class A division crossover game played in Watertown on Friday.
ShayQuan Bullocks rushed for 76 yards on nine carries to lead Watertown (0-2).
WEST CANADA VALLEY 40, THOUSAND ISLANDS 20
Vikings quarterback Jackson Ludlow rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in his team’s loss to the Indians on Friday in a eight-man division crossover game in Clayton.
Jackson ran for 100 yards on 21 carries and completed 21 of 31 passes for 203 yards for Thousand Islands (0-2).
Jack Lamon caught seven passes for 48 yards and scored a touchdown for the Vikings.
Brayden Shepardson rushed for three touchdowns and scored another on a 45-yard punt return for West Canada Valley (1-0).
COOPERSTOWN 6, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Kalen Dempsey hauled in a six-yard scoring pass from Bryson Whitaker for the game’s lone score as the Hawkeyes blanked the Falcons on Friday in an eight-man division crossover game at Turin.
OFA 40, MASSENA 39
The Blue Devils (2-0, 1-0) rallied from an early 12-point deficit to edge Massena, largely due to converting points after touchdowns, to win an Northern Athletic Conference game at Ogdensburg on Friday.
OFA made a two-point conversion on every one of its five touchdowns while the Red Raiders (0-1) converted on just two of six touchdowns.
Massena scored on two long plays in the first quarter, a 46-yard run from Colden Hardy and an 88-yard fumble return from Brian Hurlbut.
The Blue Devils scored the winning points early in the fourth quarter on a 51-yard pass from Connor Graveline to Alex Worden, followed by a two-point conversion on a pass from Graveline to Carson Ramie, giving OFA a 40-33 lead. Massena cut the deficit to one point on a 21-yard run by Hardy, but the Red Raiders could not run in a two-point conversion attempt.
Hardy finished with 244 yards on 17 carries. Andrew Loffler led OFA with 96 yards rushing on 15 carries and Graveline completed 8 of 10 passes for 133 yards.
