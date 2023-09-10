DOLGEVILLE — Hudson Hunt connected with Maddox Palmer on a 54-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter to lift the Sandy Creek football team to a 14-12 triumph over Dolgeville on Saturday in a Class D Division game which was also the season opener for both teams.

With the victory, the Comets provided new head coach Matt Soluri with his coaching win with the team.

