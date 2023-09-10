DOLGEVILLE — Hudson Hunt connected with Maddox Palmer on a 54-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter to lift the Sandy Creek football team to a 14-12 triumph over Dolgeville on Saturday in a Class D Division game which was also the season opener for both teams.
With the victory, the Comets provided new head coach Matt Soluri with his coaching win with the team.
Mason Ennist scored Sandy Creek’s other touchdown on a 16-yard run in the first quarter.
Ennist totaled 66 rushing yards on 16 carries and Palmer completed five of seven passes for 75 yards.
PULASKI 18, BEAVER RIVER 12
Quarterback Collin McGrath ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Blue Devils held off the Beavers to win a Class D Division game in Pulaski.
Tanner Trust rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown for Pulaski (2-0, 1-0) against Beaver River (0-2, 0-1).
Quarterback completed five of six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns to pace host Saranac to a nonleague win over Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Cole Samarco ran for touchdown to pace the Blue Devils (0-1).
■ Also in NAC play, Massena (2-0, 1-0) rolled past Potsdam (1-1, 0-1) for a 41-30 victory Saturday night.
WEST GENESEE 49, WATERTOWN 32
Sophomore Jack Converse rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Cyclones’ season-opening loss to the Wildcats in a Class A nonleague game at West Genesee on Friday night.
Quarterback John Flowers IV threw for 227 yards and pair of touchdowns for the Cyclones in the return of head coach Vince Williams.
Marquel Jefferson totaled 68 receiving yards on five catches and Jalen Morales and John Porco each hauled in a touchdown catch against West Genesee (1-1).
