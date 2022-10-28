A 22-20 victory over Massena on Oct. 8 has given the Malone football team a chance to play one more game in its new artificial turf facility.
That game was the first of two regular-season home games Malone played on its new field, and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the No. 2 Huskies (4-3 overall) will host No. 3 Massena in a Section 10 Class B semifinal.
The facility is not finished yet. There are still bleachers to build and lights to connect for night games next year.
“It’s a very unique field,” said Malone coach Cory West, a former Huskies quarterback. “They did a great job on it. It’s exciting to have something new and be able to play on. I really like this turf and I can’t wait to see Friday night games. I’m excited for the kids and am happy the seniors were able to get a couple games on it this year.”
The regular-season win over the Red Raiders (3-4) came on Malone’s Hall of Fame Day and the Huskies used that atmosphere to build a 22-7 lead in the second quarter, then held off a late Massena rally to earn home field today.
“I think both teams think they are the better team at this point,” Red Raiders coach Taylor Zappia said. “We had a tough (loss). They had a ton of momentum that game. I rewatched that game 10 or 12 times. We probably played our worst game of the year there. I think the kids understand it. We were lost defensively. I didn’t really reach in my playbook as much as I should have.”
Malone’s offense has been led by quarterback Logan Peck, who has thrown for 658 yards. His main target is Jacob Johnston, who has caught 21 passes for 260 yards.
“Logan’s had a really good year,” West said. “He’s a good runner. He’s thrown the ball really well for us. We have been successful on the ground and thrown the ball better than we have in a while. Sometimes we’ve shot ourselves in the foot. We need to cut down on mistakes, like penalties and offsides.”
Massena’s offense features the individual leaders in Section 10 in rushing, passing and receiving.
Colden Hardy has rushed for 855 yards and averages 8.4 yards-per-carry. Conner Eastwood has passed for 753 yards with 10 touchdowns and DeShawn Walton has caught 36 passes for 535 yards.
“We didn’t really get too complex (on defense),” Zappia said of the first game with Malone. “We were in man coverage a lot of that game. Going back on the film, we were losing our guy in simple coverages. We weren’t trying to re-invent the wheel, defensively. I don’t know if our focus wasn’t there, we were completely losing guys. Offensively we had a tough time getting outside. No doubt they played five in the box in the whole game. We ran the ball down the first series and scored, then they kind of shut us down. We have some new things.”
The winner of this game will face the winner of Friday’s Canton at Ogdensburg Free Academy semifinal. If OFA wins it will host, likely at 7 p.m. Friday. If Canton wins it will play at the winner between Malone and Massena.
NO REMATCH THIS YEAR
Because OFA moved up to Class B there will not be a second Gouverneur vs. OFA contest this season.
In recent years that regular-season game determined who would get to host the Class C championship game.
But there are only two Class C teams this year so next Saturday Gouverneur (6-1) will host St. Lawrence Central (0-7), a team it defeated 46-0 earlier this season, in the championship game.
“It seems a little weird,” Wildcats coach Sean Devlin said of not facing OFA, a team that beat Gouverneur 16-14 this year. “We’ve had to play them and they’ve had to play us. It kind of made this year’s game a little more fun, because there was no next game.”
Playing a team you beat 46-0 may sound ideal for any team, but there can be challenges preparing for a second matchup.
“We have had to be very creative and keeping things fun, interesting and upbeat in practice, especially because we have a week off,” Devlin said. “It is difficult to keep a team motivated when they won handily a few weeks earlier. We know each other a little better. They will come up with a plan to try to stop what we do. I do think they’ve gotten better. They had some injuries when we played them.”
