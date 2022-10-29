PHILADELPHIA — Derek Jones scored Indian River’s first four touchdowns to propel the team to a 54-25 triumph over Westhill on Friday night in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal.
The top-seeded Warriors (9-0) advance to host fifth-seeded Central Valley Academy in a semifinal next Friday at 7 p.m.
Indian River pulled away from a close first quarter to power past eighth-seeded Westhill as it piled up 46 points in the second and third quarters.
Eighth-seeded Westhill (4-5) trailed just 8-6 after the first quarter.
Jones totaled 161 rushing yards on 14 carries, scoring on runs of 6, 1, 21 and 29 yards. Ethan Hattori accumulated 238 rushing yards on 14 carries and contributed touchdown runs of eight and five yards.
Ethan Petrus added a 22-yard touchdown for the Warriors, and Antonio Rivera and Azhari Berroa-Prensa each added 61 yards on the ground as Indian River totaled 548 rushing yards.
Brady Lynch and Trevor Shawcross each recorded an interception for Indian River.
BEAVER RIVER 49, SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE 6
Quarterback Derrick Zehr threw three touchdown passes — each to a different receiver as the second-seeded Beavers rolled past the seventh-seeded Marauders to win a Class D quarterfinal in Beaver Falls.
Zehr connected on scoring passes of 12, 26 and nine yards for Beaver River (7-1), with Jake Boliver, Brit Dicob and Brennan Greenwood each hauling in a scoring catch.
Loghan Cardinell, Landon Rice, Gavin Fowler and Seth Garrison each rushed for a touchdown for the Beavers.
Beaver River advances to play third-seeded Little Falls in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Adirondack High School in Boonville.
On the night, Zehr completed 10 of 15 passes for 159 yards to spark the Beavers and Dicob totaled 50 yards on two catches, Boliver and Kade Schneider each finished with 30 yards receiving and Carson Peters finished with 29 yards.
Garrison paced Beaver River on the ground with 41 yards on eight carries and Cardinell totaled 39 yards on five carries.
MOUNT MARKHAM 33, SANDY CREEK 6
The fifth-seeded Mustangs (7-2) defeated the fourth-seeded Comets in a Class C quarterfinal at Sandy Creek.
Logan Lando carried the ball 12 times for 83 yards to pace Sandy Creek (4-3), and Travis Montone ran for 63 yards and a touchdowh on 11 carries.
Also for the Comets, Hayden Haines paced the team in receiving with 82 yards on four catches.
WEST GENESEE 36, CARTHAGE 7
Quarterback Vincent Firenze ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to propel the third-seeded Wildcats past the sixth-seeded Comets in a Class A quarterfinal at West Genesee in Camillus.
Francisco Cross rushed for two scores for West Genesee (7-2), which built a 22-0 lead by halftime and led 28-0 through the third quarter.
Josh Bigelow scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to lead Carthage (3-6).
FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 46, THOUSAND ISLANDS 26
The second-seeded Maroon Knights (6-2) rolled to victory over the seventh-seeded Vikings (3-6) in an eight-man quarterfinal in Frankfort.
OFA 40, CANTON 0
Andrew Loffler scored four touchdowns and rushed for 153 yards on 13 carries to lead the top-seeded Blue Devils past No. 4 Canton (2-6) in a Section 10 Class B semifinal in Ogdensburg.
OFA (9-0) will host the Section 10 championship game next Friday night against either No. 2 Malone or No. 3 Massena.
Justice McIntyre rushed for 98 yards for the Blue Devils.
James Bailey rushed for 57 yards for Canton and David Zuhlsdorf threw for 63 yards.
