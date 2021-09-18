PHILADELPHIA — As a versatile running back for Indian River, Gabe Lynch has done his share of blocking.
Yet in the Warriors’ season opener Friday night, Lynch showed how he can be a threat running with the ball as well.
Lynch ran for four touchdowns as Indian River rolled to a 50-21 triumph over Fayetteville-Manlius in a Section 3 Class A division crossover game.
The Warriors, who begin their season after their first two games were canceled, deployed a three-pronged rushing attack.
“It was a very tough, physical football game,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said. “But I think the kids did a really good job rallying around each other.”
Lynch racked up 209 yards on the ground on 23 carries. Fellow senior running backs Michael Davis each ran for a touchdown as Davis rushed for 128 yards on nine carries, including a 75-yard touchdown. Marsell totaled 126 yards on the ground on 21 touches.
“Gabe’s a great runner, it’s always nice to give him the opportunity to carry the ball a lot because he’s going to make them pay for it,” Cory Marsell said. “And simply, he’s got to block a lot. So with as much as he’s blocking, it’s nice to be able to get him the ball.”
“A big thanks to my line, they’re great,” Lynch said. “You probably can’t see a better line than them, they’ve been working hard all summer for this.”
Indian River began its season after its first two games were canceled because of COVID-19 related team protocols.
“We battled adversity, like dealing with all the COVID breaks,” Lynch said. “But as you can see, we just stick together and that’s the family bond that we have, we just stick with it.”
Trailing 21-20 at halftime, the Warriors recovered a fumble and on their second possession of the third quarter, Lynch barreled his way in on a 10-yard scoring run to take the lead for good, leading 28-21 after Rowan Marsell’s conversion run.
“Gabe had a crazy night,” Rowan Marsell said. “You can’t take that away from him, but at the same time, our offensive line was amazing. They blocked well, they were tough and they had a great game.”
Indian River then poured in on by scoring on its next three drives, with Lynch scoring from three yards out with 10:44 remaining in the game and Davis followed with a conversion rush for a 36-21 advantage.
Marsell followed with a 12-yard rushing score and ran in the conversion attempt for a 44-21 lead with 8:06 left, and junior Ethan Ward added a 6-yard scoring run to complete the scoring.
On the other side of the ball, Indian River’s defense held Fayetteville-Manlius scoreless for the entire second half.
“It was crazy,” said Rowan Marsell, also a linebacker who intercepted a pass in the first half. “Everybody was a little nervous at halftime, but there wasn’t a doubt that we were all going to stick together and finish the game together no matter the score. We were all on one page and that was to go out and do our thing again and wear them down — and we did that.”
Junior running back Thomas Conley scored three touchdowns for Fayetteville-Manlius (1-1), with all three coming in the first half, two on scoring receptions and the third on a two-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
After yielding the game’s first touchdown, Indian River responded by scoring three consecutive scores, on Davis’ lengthy scoring run, and Lynch followed with touchdowns of one and four yards, to build a 20-7 lead through the first quarter.
“Absolutely, it’s a three-headed monster, there’s no doubt about it,” Cory Marsell said of Indian River’s trio of running backs. “They’ve all played with each for a long time, so it’s nice to see them together working their rear ends off for each other.”
Conley followed with scoring catches of 76 and five yards, giving the Hornets a 21-20 advantage with 36.7 seconds left in the half before the Warriors rallied.
“I think honestly, what it was, it was our linemen,” Lynch said. “Our linemen were just beating them up and the backs were making the right reads. And on defense our linebackers were making the right reads, our defensive line was just punishing their offensive line. They were tired, they were gassed.”
Indian River will next host rival Carthage in a Class A National division game at 7 p.m. next Friday.
