PHILADELPHIA — Michael Davis and Johnny White each rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help propel Indian River’s football team to a 59-20 victory over Christian Brothers Academy on Friday night in a Section 3 nonleague game.
Guillermo Rosario-Acosta rushed for 138 yards on seven carries and scored a touchdown for the Warriors (3-0).
Davis totaled 121 yards on the ground on 11 carries and White carried the ball three times for 30 yards for Indian River, which plays in the Class A Division.
Also for the Warriors, Anthony Barker totaled 114 yards on the ground on nine carries and scored a touchdown, as did Antravon Bell, who compiled 74 yards rushing on nine carries against Christian Brothers Academy (0-3), which competes in the Class AA-1 Division.
Indian River quarterback Robert Alexander III tossed a 29-yard scoring pass to Rowan Marsell.
CARTHAGE 42, JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 14
Fombo Azah needed only six carries but racked up 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Comets rolled past the Red Rams in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Azah found the end zone from eight and 83 yards for Carthage (2-1). Nick Cavellier threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Josh Demko and scored on a 22-yard run for the Comets. Thomas Albright blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for Carthage.
Marcus Payne threw a seven-yard TD-pass to Evan Dougherty and ran in a score from three yards out for Jamesville-DeWitt (0-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 24, SYRACUSE ITC 8
Anthony Rasmussen rushed for 165 yards on 29 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns as the Spartans defeated the Eagles in a Class B West game in Syracuse.
Rasmussen scored on TDs runs of six and 17 yards in the second quarter as South Jefferson (2-1) built a 16-0 halftime lead.
In the fourth quarter, Kaleb Petrie scored on a 16-yard run to complete the scoring for the Spartans.
Rasmussen also ran in all three two-point conversion runs for South Jefferson.
Defensively, Gabe Paige made 11 tackles, including six solo, for the Spartans and Rasmussen totaled eight tackles, with one solo.
Pierre Lobban hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Keyvon Delee for Syracuse Institute of Technology Central (0-3).
LOWVILLE 57, HOLLAND PATENT 24
Chad Bach rushed for 252 yards and five touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ Class C blowout win over Holland Patent in Holland Patent.
Bach also threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns, one caught by Brett Myers, the other by Gavin Macaulay. Myers finished with 137 receiving yards and three catches for Lowville.
Holland Patent (0-3), managed to put points up in every quarter but couldn’t keep up with Lowville’s potent offense.
ONONDAGA 24, BEAVER RIVER 23
Just like last season, the difference in Beaver River’s game with Onondaga was one point. Unfortunately for the Beavers, they were on the losing end of this year’s Class D matchup in Nedrow.
Both the Beavers and the Tigers scored three touchdowns in the game, but three successful two-point conversions by the Tigers (2-1) ended up being the difference.
The Beavers had some dramatic moments, in the first quarter Sam Bush hit Zacchaeus Lacomb for a 60-yard touchdown. Nathaniel Erker also ran in a couple of touchdowns for the Beavers (2-1).
CATO-MERIDIAN 26, GENERAL BROWN 12
Isaiah Swann rushed for touchdowns of 12 and nine yards to propel the unbeaten Blue Devils (3-0, 2-0) past the Lions in a Class C West game in Cato.
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown and Eli Rawleigh scored on touchdown runs of six and three yards, respectively, for General Brown (0-3, 0-1).
POTSDAM 44, WATERTOWN 16
Will Varney ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries as the Sandstoners downed the Cyclones in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Potsdam.
Varney ran for scores of eight, 36 and 82 for Potsdam. Quarterback Zach Kirka added scoring runs of one and 16 yards on seven carries and 72 yards for the Sandstoners.
Deante Hall paced Watertown (1-2) with a pair of touchdown passes and ran for 100 yards on 16 carries. Hall went 7-for-12 for 91 yards and one interception and threw TD passes to Donovan Millan and Trenton Robinson for the Cyclones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.