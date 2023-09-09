CORTLAND — Landon LaDuke threw for a pair of touchdown passes as the South Jefferson football team won its season opener with a 33-14 victory over Cortland on Friday night in a Class B2 Division game.
LaDuke threw for 102 yards, including scoring throws to Jase Livingston and Bobby Piddock in the first half to propel the Spartans, who provided head Aaron Rivers with a win in his return as head coach.
Also for South Jefferson, Isaac Quonce carried the ball 17 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and Livingston ran for a touchdown.
Defensively, Cobin O’Brien returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown.
Robert Askins threw two touchdowns to lead Cortland (0-2).
LOWVILLE 30, SKANEATELES 6
Sean Kelly rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as the Red Raiders rolled past the Lakers to win in a Class C game played at Skaneateles.
Kelly ran for a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter to help stake Lowville (2-0) to a 14-6 halftime lead, then followed with scoring runs of 78 and three yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Quarterback Logan Watson threw for 166 yards for the Red Raiders, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Swiernik in the first quarter.
Swiernik totaled 94 yards on four catches to lead Lowville in receiving.
Torin Bennett rushed for 163 yards on 27 carries to pace Skaneateles (1-1).
CAZENOVIA 30, GENERAL BROWN 20
Quarterback Bobby Livingston rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown and threw for a score as the Lakers he Lakers topped the Lions in a Class C nonleague game in Dexter which was also the season opener for both teams.
Brayden Weismore also ran for a touchdown and threw for another for Cazenovia.
WEST GENESEE 49, WATERTOWN 32
The Wildcats (1-1, 1-0) rolled past the Cyclones (0-1) to prevail in a Class A game at West Genesee.
WEEDSPORT 22, SOUTH LEWIS 20
Ivan Branagan rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the Falcons’ season-opening loss to Weedsport in an 8-Man North/West Division game in Turin.
Branagan opened the scoring with a 35-yard scoring run in the first quarter for South Lewis and Isaac Gibson followed with a two-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
Mason Kocur ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another for Weedsport (1-0).
Quarterback Logan Peck passed for 124 yards two touchdowns and ran for another score to spark the Huskies (1-1, 1-0) to a Northern Athletic Conference victory over the Golden Bears in Malone.
Quarterback Charlie Todd rushed for a touchdown for Canton (0-2, 0-1).
Also in NAC play, Gouverneur blanked St. Lawrence Central, 49-0.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.