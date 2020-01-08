LOWVILLE — Chad Bach can add one more accolade to his 2019 football campaign: today he was named to the New York State Sportswriters Association’s All-State Class C first team.
Bach, Lowville’s starting quarterback this past season, finished with 1,638 rushing yards, 1,535 passing yards and 53 total touchdowns and was named the Times All-North Section 3 Co-MVP.
Come next September, Bach will be attending Hobart College to play men’s lacrosse, but he’ll always remember the 2019 Raiders.
“The whole team was a lot closer than it’s been in the past, we went and did stuff together, no one really go left out,” Bach said a few weeks ago. “Everyone was really focused during the season, we worked hard every day in practice and it was just really fun.”
The Lowville Red Raiders won a sectional title for the first time since 2016. They defeated Cato-Meridian, 41-6, in the Carrier Dome on Nov. 9. Bach finished with 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
However, his best game of the season arguably came the week after in Lowville’s state regional matchup against Susquehanna Valley. Bach threw for 306 yards and five passing touchdowns and ran for 144 yards, bringing his total to 450 for the game. Despite Bach’s performance, Susquehanna Valley defeated Lowville 44-36 at Vestal High School in Vestal. The Sabers quarterback, Logan Haskell was named the Class C state player of the year.
The loss officially wrapped up Bach’s football career, one that he was honored to have.
“It was definitely an honor, knowing that my coaches and teammates trust me with the ball almost every play, that was pretty honorary I guess,” Bach said. “I just try to do my job every night and my teammates are going to do their job and it worked out pretty well.”
The All-State first team recognition is a jump from last season when Bach finished as an honorable mention on the football all-state team. In 2018 Bach was named to the basketball Class B all-state 14th team.
ALSO ON THE TEAM
Athletes from 10 local schools were named to the NYSSA All-State small school team on Wednesday. Twenty-nine players from the north country were named.
In Class B, Zach Kirka of Potsdam was named to the second-team defense and Will Varney of Potsdam was named to the fifth-team offense. Three players from South Jefferson also made the Class B All-State team, Jackson Worden was named to the fifth-team defense, Anthony Rasmussen and Remy Bunker were named as honorable mentions.
In Class C, Chad Bach is the only area player named to the first team. Caleb Farr and Nicholas Embry of Gouverneur were named to the second-team offense along with Gavin Macaulay and Colt Lyndaker of Lowville.
Also from Lowville, Gavin Moyer was named to the third-team offense and Colton Friedersdorf was named to the third-team defense while Andrew Beyer and Isaac Lyndaker were named as honorable mention. From Ogdensburg Free Academy, Luc LaFlair was named to the third-team defense and MeSean Johnson and Stephen Morley were named as honorable mention. Giovanni Orcesi from General Brown was also named as honorable mention.
In Class D, three players from Beaver River, three from Thousand Islands and two from Sandy Creek made the All-State team. From Beaver River, Sam Bush was named to the second-team offense, Connor Edick was named to the second-team defense and Noah Zehr was named as an honorable mention.
From Thousand Islands, Connor MacKay was named to the second-team defense and both Colby Stewart and Chris Wetterhahn were named honorable mentions.
Adam Hilton and Levi Darling of Sandy Creek were both named to the honorable mentions.
In Eight-man: Cody Spann, Brady Vosburgh and Branton Carpenter of South Lewis were named to the honorable mention list.
The All-State large school team, involving Class AA and A schools, is scheduled to be announced Wednesday, Jan. 15.
