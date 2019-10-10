MALONE — Malone athletic director Joey Santamoor emailed the Malone Telegram Thursday morning to announce that tonight’s road Northern Athletic Conference football game against St. Lawrence Central has been cancelled.
“It is my burden to let you know that due to unfortunate circumstances with injuries and not meeting the minimum number of student-athletes to field a team (16), we will be unable to play in this week’s varsity football game against the St. Lawrence Central Larries,” Santamoor wrote.
Malone, which is 0-6 after the forfeit, is scheduled to play at Watertown next Friday and would face Potsdam (4-1) in the Section 10 Class C championship two weeks later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.