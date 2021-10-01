MARCY — Rowan Marsell accounted for three touchdowns as the Indian River football team rallied from a slow start to beat Whitesboro, 28-12, in a Class A National battle of Warriors on Friday night.
Marsell ran 23 times for 126 yards and posted rushing scores from five and 30 yards for Indian River (2-0 overall, 1-0 league), which fell behind 12-0 in the second quarter after fumbles ended each of its first three drives.
Marsell also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Michael Davis for Indian River. Gabe Lynch supplied 24 rushes for 131 yards and capped off the scoring with a one-yard plunge. Davis recorded 126 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Collin Skermont found Noah Chapman for a touchdown pass, and Dominick Bullis returned a fumble 90 yards for Whitesboro (1-3, 1-2).
HOMER 61, SOUTH JEFFERSON 6
David Morse and Jeffrey Stauber each recorded three touchdowns as the Trojans stayed unbeaten with a Class B West win over the Spartans in Adams.
Morse scored on runs of two, 10 and 40 yards while Stauber added a pair of eight-yard TD-runs and another from 11 yards out for Homer (4-0, 2-0). Sam Sorenson found the end zone twice and David Calabro added another scoring run for the Trojans.
Austin LaDuke recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown for South Jefferson (0-4, 0-2).
WEST CANADA VALLEY 38, SOUTH LEWIS 18
Brayden Shepardson and Joshua Grabowski each logged a pair of touchdowns as the Indians beat the Falcons in an Eight-Man interdivision game at Turin.
Shepardson tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Iain Farber and ran another in from 45 for West Canada Valley (4-0). Grabowski chipped in 25-yard TD run and returned a kickoff 85 yards for the Indians.
Cody Spann scored on runs of 11 and 36 yards while Parker Kristoff added a touchdown from 74 yards out for South Lewis (1-3).
In other action, Lowville routed Mount Markham, 58-19, in Lowville, and Thousand Islands won a wild 78-74 Eight-Man shootout with Bishop Grimes in Clayton.
