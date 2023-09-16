SYRACUSE — Quarterback Aiden McManaman threw four touchdown passes — three of them to Ryan Chamberlain — and ran for another score to spark the General Brown football team to a 62-35 triumph over Marcellus on Friday night in a Section 3 Class C division crossover game at the JMA Wireless Dome.
McManaman connected with Chamberlain for touchdowns of 63, 59 and 12 yards and also hooked up with Tayvon Hunt on a 54-yard scoring pass for the Lions (1-1).
Also for General Brown, Savion Gogoe ran for a pair of touchdowns covering 15 and 40 yards, and McManaman added a two-yard scoring run.
Brenden Lee contributed a 12-yard touchdown run for the Lions.
Mitchell Donegan hauled in a pair of scoring passes from Dallas Wilson and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown for the Mustangs (0-2).
LOWVILLE 38, BISHOP LUDDEN 29
Sean Kelly ran for 319 yards on 43 carries and scored three touchdown as the Red Raiders rallied to defeat the Gaelic Knights in a Class C interdivisional game played in Lowville.
Kelly scored on runs of 12, 10 and two yards for Lowville (3-0), which trailed 14-6 at halftime, but reeled off 32 points in the second half to prevail.
Also for the Red Raiders, quarterback Logan Watson ran for an 11-yard touchdown and Cole Zubrzycki rushed for a two-yard score.
Kelly paced Lowville on defense as he was in on 16 tackles, including making six solo tackles.
X’zavion Streiff threw three touchdown passes, including tossing a pair to Thomas Cervantes to lead Bishop Ludden (1-2).
BEAVER RIVER 13, DOLGEVILLE 12
Landon Rice scored a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to lift the Beavers to victory over the Blue Devils in a Class D game in Beaver Falls.
Quarterback Derrick Zehr connected with Josh Bush on a three-yard scoring pass in the first quarter for Beaver River (1-2, 1-1), which prevailed in a rematch of last year’s Section 3 Class D title game, which was won by Dolgeville.
Zehr completed 16 of 23 passes for 114 yards and Rice rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries to pace the Beavers on the ground.
Trever Borst ran for a 1-yard touchdown for the Blue Devils (0-2).
SANDY CREEK 29, HERKIMER 7
Mason Ennist and Hudson Hunt each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Comets defeated the Magicians in a Class D game in Herkimer.
Ennist ran for 208 yards on 17 carries and scored on runs of four and 21 yards for Sandy Creek (2-0).
Hunt totaled 81 rushing yards on four carries, including touchdown runs of 54 and 21 yards, with both scores coming in the second half.
Emmanuel Johnson scored on an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter for Herkimer (1-2, 1-1).
CENTRAL SQUARE 46, WATERTOWN 0
Quarterback Anthony Miga threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Redhawks defeated the Cyclones in a Class A/AA-2 Division game played at Central Square. Mason Baye ran for a touchdown and hauled in a scoring catch for Central Square (1-1, 1-0).
Quarterback John Flowers passed for 79 yards and Royalte Gladden rushed for 49 yards to lead Watertown (0-2, 0-1).
Defensively, Camiren Collins recorded 11 tackles and Aidan Verdi totaled five tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
BISHOP GRIMES 14, SOUTH LEWIS 6
Avery Pankow and Dario Nicotra each ran for a touchdown to pace the Cobras (2-0, 1-0) to victory over the Falcons in an eight-man North/West Division game in Turin.
Isaac Gibson rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries to lead South Lewis (0-2) and Tyler Clark scored on an eight-yard touchdown run. Ivan Branagan chipped in with 43 yards rushing on 13 carries and Clark totaled 36 yards on the ground on 10 touches.
OFA 24, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 18
Carson Ramie rushed for 129 yards on 12 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns as the Blue Devils defeated the Larries in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Ogdensburg.
Ramie scored on runs of 82 and 12 yards in the first half for Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-1, 1-0) and Garrett LaRock scored on a 70-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
Devin Spinner carried the ball 27 times for 214 yards and scored ran for a touchdown for St. Lawrence Central (0-2).
