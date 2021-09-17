MASSENA — Massena senior quarterback Dominic Monacelli stood out on a Friday night when both team’s offenses were struggling.
A late 46-yard touchdown run by Monacelli enabled Massena to edge Malone 14-6 in a Northern Athletic Conference game.
Massena (2-0) was called for nine penalties, including seven in the second half.
The Red Raiders gained 232 yards, but Monacelli was responsible for 250, rushing for 148 yards and passing for 102.
“I saw the (defensive end) come in, so I just took it,” Monacelli said of his late touchdown run. It was big. Our defense got a big stop and got the victory. I like this group. They are all football, that’s what I like about this team.”
Malone, which was playing in its first game, also had trouble moving the ball.
The Huskies gained only 98 yards and struggled after losing quarterback Jeremiah Scharf early in the second half to an injury.
Malone got deep in Massena territory many times, but something always happened to prevent the Huskies from scoring.
“Jerry has done so much for us,” Malone coach Cory West said of Scharf. “It takes the steam out a little bit, but I was very proud of the effort and they kept fighting even after that happened.”
In the first quarter Malone reached the Massena 18 then was penalized twice and unable to convert on a fourth-down play.
On its next series Malone got to the Massena 17, but fumbled and the ball was recovered by Massena’s Isaiah Lawrence.
“We are lucky that our defense is really good,” Lawrence said. “If not, this would be a different story. (The fumble recovery) was pretty exciting. I just saw the ball and jumped on it.”
The next time Malone had the ball they got to Massena’s 13 but suffered from a bad snap on third down and then failed to convert on another fourth-down play.
“I’m proud as hell of our guys for not bending and not breaking,” said Massena coach Austin Coleman. “It was a tough win. We dug it out even though we had a lot of mistakes. A (win) is a (win).”
Massena scored first on its second offensive series of the game on a 32-yard pass from Monacelli to Noah Park, followed by an extra-point kick from Noah Park.
Malone’s only touchdown of the game came with 39.4 seconds left in the half when Logan Peck intercepted a pass on Massena’s 29 and ran it in for a touchdown. A pass attempt on the 2-point conversion failed and Massena held on to a 7-6 lead.
Malone had the ball in Massena territory early in the second half when Scharf suffered the injury and could not return to the game.
The final score of the game came on Monacelli’s run with 1 minute, 49 seconds left. Monacelli scored on a 3rd-and-7 play.
Monacelli finished with 148 yards rushing on 11 carries and completed 9 of 17 passes for 102 yards. He also intercepted a pass.
