Throughout the week leading up to Friday’s Senior Night game with Malone, the coaching staff of the OFA football team stressed to their players to focus on avoiding a letdown after a 29-28 overtime loss to Gouverneur in its previous game.
No semblance of a slide ever appeared and it started with the opening kickoff when Ethan Lemke recovered a squib kick.
The Devils cooly engineered a short field drive with Drew Costello scoring on a three-yard run and then began an explosion of big plays that would eventually produce a 56-8 win over a Malone squad depleted by injuries and quarantine.
Devils quarterback Tristan Lovely triggered the flurry by throwing touchdown passes of 81 yards to Costello and 44 yards to Justice McIntyre on successive possessions. Lovely then turned a broken play into a broken-field 60 yard scoring run and a 26-0 first quarter lead after emerging from a crowd of players with a teammate’s fumble.
Lovely, who passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 113 yards with two touchdowns, rambled 35 yards for the score early in the second quarter and pitched a two-point conversion pass to Gannon Kelly.
“The guys could have had a let down after a tough and intensely played game where we lost to Gouverneur but they took it up. Our veteran guys and our young guys all contributed,” said OFA coach Matt Tessmer. “Tristan Lovely played with a lot of confidence at quarterback. He is working very hard and throwing the ball very well.”
“And we have to keep ascending as we play a good Watertown team with some outstanding athletes and then move on to the playoffs,” Tessmer continued. “We have to keep getting better and eliminating mistakes.”
OFA will complete its regular season next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with a game at Watertown High. The Devils’ game with Malone and all NAC games that have been postponed will not be made up.
Malone scored its only touchdown when quarterback Logan Peck found receiver Eli Race with a five yard touchdown and Keegan McCartle ran for the two-point conversion 5:42 before the half. OFA answered with a one-yard touchdown run by Adam Calton and two-point conversion pass from Lovely to Gannon Kelly.
“I was really happy with the way we played tonight,” Costello said. “We came out and did things the way we are supposed to do it. Tristan Lovely is really throwing the ball well and when come out of the huddle and see the defense we know where the ball is going.”
Sophomore fullback Andrew Loffler took a sweep 68 yards to the end zone on the first play of the second half and finished with 105 yards rushing. Quarterback Conner Graveline pitched a two-point conversion pass to McIntyre and the duo connected for the final points of the game when McIntyre took hitch pass, slipped a tackle and raced 81 yards to the end zone to finish with 136 yards on three receptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.