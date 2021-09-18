OGDENSBURG — In its second week of competing with 16 players out in a COVID-19 quarantine situation, OFA went from a big-play to a ball- control football team on offense to down a Canton team making its season-opener, 28-6, on Friday in a Northern Athletic Conference game.
The Devils recovered a fumbled punt and an onsides kick in the first quarter where Canton did not run an offensive play. The Bears lost four fumbles in the contest.
“We did more building tonight and we will get our quarantined players back for Monday’s practice so we will do more building. It is always nice to build from a win,” said OFA coach Matt Tessmer.
“I was happy with the way we played tonight and how we got better in the second half.”
Halfback Drew Costello set the tone on the Devils’ first score, breaking four tackles on an 11-yard run to the end zone and the senior would collect a bounty of yards after contact, running for 119 yards on 25 carries with scoring jaunts of 11 and nine yards in the first half.
He also accounted for the Devils’ only scoring of the second half, taking pass from Connor Graveline and sprinting 69 yards untouched into the end zone. He rounded out his offensive production kicking a pair of extra points out of the hold of Shea Polniak.
“Drew ran crazy tonight,” said quarterback Connor Graveline who completed six of eight passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and also pitched a two-point conversion pass to Justice McIntrye in winning a second straight start for the 3-0 Blue Devils.
Graveline also found Gannon Kelly in the end zone with a nine-yard roll-out pass in the second quarter where the Devils opened a 20-0 lead before the Bears’ Zach VanBrocklin used two cutbacks and zig-zagged through three arm tackles to score on a 35-yard run.
VanBrocklin finished with 123 yards on 21 carries and also broke off a 66 yard punt return and a 70 yard kickoff return. The OFA limited VanBrocklin to short gains in 12 of his 14 second half carries.
“Our defense did a better job on (VanBrocklin) in the second half. It was just a matter of playing better and we did. He is an outstanding football player,” Tessmer said.
Deante Hall scored two of Watertown High School’s three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Cyclones put up 22 points in the opening eight minutes en route to the NAC victory in the team’s first game of the season, at Watertown.
Hall scored on a 26-yard run to open the scoring, then ran in the two-point conversion. He added a 42-yard run to close the scoring in the quarter. Joel Davis scored the other first-quarter touchdown for Watertown on a 9-yard run. He also passed to Donavon Millan for the two-point conversion.
Millan added a 13-yard touchdown for the Cyclones (1-0) and Cain Roberts scored on an 18-yard run.
Hall finished with 85 rushing yards and passed for 61 yards. Roberts gained 68 yards on four carries for Watertown, whose opening game against Malone was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Tayvon Johnson recorded 10 tackles for the Cyclones defense. Joseph Beaudoin added six.
Eli Rawleigh’s had a hand in three touchdowns as the Lions pick up a Section 3 Class C victory over the Golden Knights in Holland Patent.
Rawleigh tossed touchdown passes to Gabe Malcolm (29 yards) and Kaleb Natali (24 yards) and ran for another from two yards out for General Brown (2-0). Rawleigh supplied 79 yards passing and 59 yards on the ground while Natali also scored on an interception return as part of three picks for the Lions.
Adam Jones returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score for Holland Patent (1-1).
Jonah Mullin passed for touchdown to Brit Dicob later threw a touchdown pass to Mullin as the Beavers bested the Buccaneers in a Section 3 crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Josh Bush and Gavin Fowler each ran for a touchdown for Beaver River, which built a 22-0 lead through the first quarter against Oswego (1-1).
CATO-MERIDIAN 16, SANDY CREEK 8
Cato-Meridian held Sandy Creek in check to pull out a Class D North-West early showdown game in Cato.
Maddox Brown scored on an 86-yard kick-off return for the Comets (1-1). Brown carried 13 times for 44 yards and caught two pasaes for 17 yards. He added six tackles on defense and deflected a pass.
Justin Thayer ran for 43 yards on 12 carries for Sandy Creek.
Logan Henry added six tackles for the Comets. Hayden Haines and Wyatt Hilton each made five tackles and had an interception apiece. Evan Allen added a fumble recovery.
