High school football
Two Northern Athletic Conference football games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.
Gouverneur was supposed to host Canton at 1:30 p.m. but coach Sean Devlin announced the postponement on Facebook saying, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the varsity football game scheduled for this Saturday against Canton has been postponed/canceled.”
Also on the postponed list is Watertown’s opening game at Malone, which was also set for 1:30 p.m.
A game featuring Ogdensburg Free Academy at Potsdam at 10 a.m. Saturday is still on as of now as is a game at 6 tonight featuring Massena at St. Lawrence Central.
