Many questions ran through Sandy Creek football head coach Mike Stevens’ mind when he heard Monday that football would be permitted to practice, but could not compete in games, come the Sept. 21 start date. But his biggest question was simple: “What does that mean?”
For Sam Bush, the starting quarterback at Beaver River and a soon-to-be senior, the question was “why?”
And for Doug Black, head football coach at General Brown, it was about incentive. What could a coach promise to his players if there isn’t a game to practice for?
The hope is that at least some of those question will be answered by the end of the week. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association held a meeting with section directors and officers along with another COVID Task Force Meeting on Tuesday. The task force will meet again later this week, according to a press release sent out by the NYSPHSAA on Tuesday night.
“The leadership of the NYSPHSAA and eleven sections realize there are challenges to overcome and questions to be addressed in an effort to provide a beneficial participation experience for student-athletes this fall,” Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA president and chair of the COVID Task Force, said in the release. “Our primary goal is to get students back into an academic setting and then work on athletic participation opportunities.”
While Stevens is hopeful that the additional guidance will help paint a more clear picture of what New York high school football will look like this school year, he doesn’t envision a final decision being made.
“I don’t think there is any way possible that by Friday we’ll know if we’re playing football in the fall,” Stevens said. “I think right now, they’ve just been given, I guess, more time.”
However, he does hope smaller questions are cleared up.
“I’m hoping that they clarify some of the answers as to what does it look like?” Stevens said. “Are we OK busing? What do you do for locker rooms? What do you do if cases start to pop up? I don’t know if that’s a local decision or a section decision. What do you do if a school can’t play, do they forfeit? Do you try to reschedule?”
Additionally, Stevens wants to know what it is exactly that these kids will be playing for. The NYSPHSAA already decided that if a season occurs this fall, there will be no state championship. But if the start of the season is pushed back to October, which seems all but certain, then the opportunity to have any sort of playoffs at all comes into question.
If there is no postseason, then the incentive to play rides almost entirely on a player’s love of football. According to Stevens, for some players that will be enough, but for others, maybe not.
“Your top kids who are so competitive, they’re going to have to rationalize it and say, ‘I wanted to win a championship my senior year, so is it at least OK that we just get to play?’” Stevens said. “If we can play something and get some normalcy back, then we’re playing. The reality of what sports do, the practicing and hanging out with your friends and the experiences that you get, those things, hopefully they look back and think about why they started to play.”
Even if players are interested in playing football for the simple love of it, there has not yet been a determination on whether there will be games to play. From a coach’s standpoint, Doug Black finds it challenging to hold productive practices when the opportunity to put those skills to the test may not exist.
“The tough thing from a football standpoint is that we practice so much to play one game and it seems like they’re telling us to move forward, but we have no games. So, there is no carrot for the kids,” Black said. “We can’t make any promises. ‘Come to practice and bust your butt, but I don’t know if you’re going to be able to play or not.’ That’s tough.”
The opportunity to compete in some sort of championship is why Sam Bush is beginning to prefer the spring plan where football would begin on or around March 1. Under that plan, sectional and state championships still remain a possibility.
“That would definitely be what I prefer to do, honestly,” Bush said about playing in the spring. “Because right now it’s obviously about can we get games, but the ultimate goal was to make playoffs. ... I’d rather play in the spring and have a full season with playoffs.”
A late-season injury forced Bush to sit out sectionals last fall, Beaver River was eliminated by Waterville in the Section 3 Class D semifinals.
But even if the football season is played in March, questions surrounding facility usage, weather impact, and sports overlap for multi-sport athletes will remain.
While the NYSPHSAA designed its COVID Task Force to try to answer some of those questions and piece together a sports season this school year, information has continued to come from multiple outlets. On top of guidance from the task force and NYSPHSAA, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state department of health have given recommendations, the National Federation of State High School Associations has provided guidance and individual school districts have come up with their own plans. Black hopes that one single source can be developed by the time the season starts so he and other coaches have a place to turn when they are in need of guidance or answers.
“I don’t think that exists right now and I think that’s part of the problem,” Black said. “In the past, I’ve been able to go to some of our reps, Keith Kempney and others, and ask them quick questions and they would know what is going on. When it comes to reopening and getting football going again, they don’t have the answers and they kind of relay that to us, they’re waiting on this COVID response team to say ‘OK, if you start Sept. 21, here’s the things you need to do.’”
For the season to work, Black believes there needs to be commitment from the top down, from those in power in Albany to the district superintendents.
“My biggest worry is that at first sight of problems, we just shut everything down,” Black said. “I think that will be an even bigger disappointment to the kids.”
