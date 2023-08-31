The high school football season kicks off tonight and opening week continues through Saturday with several nonleague games across the north country.
In a so-called “Week Zero” clash between traditional Lewis County rivals, Beaver River will play at Lowville at 7 tonight in an interclass meeting.
The Beavers are coming off a season in which it reached the Section 3 final in Class D.
Beaver River won the Class D West Division with a 4-0 record last year and won six consecutive games, including defeating Little Falls, 29-6, in a sectional semifinal to reach the title game at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Beavers were beaten by Dolgeville, 44-24 in the final as they made their first appearance in a Section 3 playoff game at the Dome since 1995.
Beaver River is returning 14 players from that team, including quarterback Derrick Zehr, wide receiver Brit Dicob wide receiver/strong safety Josh Bush, running back Landon Rice, as well as Bobby Hazard, who starts at center as well as at linebacker.
“We are really striving to build on last season’s success,” Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker said.
The Raiders, who will once again compete in Class C, went 2-6 last season, capping their campaign with a 46-8 crossover victory against Clinton.
Indian River, which also reached a Section 3 final last year, will again open its season with a game against Beekmantown, this time with a road game at 4 p.m. against the Section 7 opponent.
“It’s good, it’s exciting,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said. “It’s nice, because it gives us something to make going back to school a little bit easier. It’s really something to look forward to.”
Last season, Indian River bested Beekmantown, 30-15, at Potsdam High School en route to generating a 10-win season, including winning Class B’s North East Division with a 6-0 record.
After defeating Central Valley Academy, 22-6, in a home semifinal, Indian River was beaten by Homer, 14-0, in the Class B final at the Dome.
Indian River returns 21 players from this team, including senior running backs Derek Jones and Kane Lynch, who rushed for 16 and 10 touchdowns last season, respectively.
“We actually have four wing-backs back, all four of them got plenty of carries,” Marsell said. “We’ve got our fullback back and we’ve got our quarterback back as well. It looks good, they look good, we’ve got to be better at blocking as wing-backs and fullbacks, but the offense looks pretty good in that scenario.”
Among those players also returning include quarterback Riley Alexander, running back Ethan Hattori, offensive lineman Connor Lewis, defensive lineman Bruce Shawcross and linebackers James Huffman IV and Cameron Williams-Patterson.
“I think once we start to figure everything out, we’re going to be pretty fast and pretty physical on the defensive side, too,” Marsell said.
Also among Section 3 teams, Sandy Creek will host Phoenix in a nonleague game at 10 a.m. Saturday, while Thousand Islands, which will again compete in eight-man football this year, will host Tupper Lake at 6 p.m. today, also in nonleague play.
Several teams from Section 10’s Northern Athletic Conference will open their season Saturday in nonleague play as Canton will host Saranac and Massena will host Saranac Lake, both at 1:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday, Potsdam will host St. Lawrence Central at 7 p.m. in a Northern Athletic Conference game.
In nonleague play, Malone with host Peru of Section 10 at 6 p.m.
