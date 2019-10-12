EAST SYRACUSE — Fombo Azah scored five touchdowns on the night to propel Carthage’s football team to a 50-14 triumph over East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday in a Section 3 Class A game.
Azah carried the ball 20 times and totaled 264 yards on the ground, including four scores for the division-leading Comets (4-1, 3-0) and scored a special teams touchdown.
After scoring on runs of 13, 39 and 42 yards in the first half, Azah returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and later scored on an 87-yard run in the quarter.
Also for Carthage, Nick Cavellier rushed for a 51-yard TD in the opening quarter and connected with Josh Demko on a 22-yard scoring pass in the second quarter as the Comets built a 33-0 lead by halftime.
Cavellier ran for 59 yards on six carries and completed five of 12 passes for 108 yards through the air against the Spartans (4-2, 1-2).
LOWVILLE 50, LITTLE FALLS 7
Chad Bach accounted for five touchdowns as the Red Raiders surged past the Mounties for a Class C East victory in Lowville.
Bach went 7-for-8 for 201 yards and three touchdowns and added 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for Lowville (6-0).
Bach found Brett Myers, Gavin Macauley and Aidan Zehr on scoring passes and ran in TDs from two and 38 yards for the Red Raiders. Myers added a 26-yard scoring run and Zehr added an eight-yard TD reception from Aiden Macauley for Lowville.
Rikki Smith pounded in a one-yard touchdown run for Little Falls (3-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 34, HOMER 27
Anthony Rasmussen scored the last three touchdowns of the game as the Spartans rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the Trojans in a Class B West game at Homer.
Rasmussen ended up with four touchdowns and 241 yards on 34 rushes for the Spartans (5-1). He scored on runs of six, 10, 12 and 54 yards for South Jeff, which was down 27-12 just under three minutes into the third quarter.
Austin Mesler went 7-for-9 for 84 yards and found Colden Montague from 12 yards out for the Spartans.
Paul Stewart paced Homer (3-3) with 20 carries, 115 yards and two touchdowns.
SANDY CREEK 20, SAUQUOIT VALLEY 12
Adam Hilton racked up 203 all-purpose yards and two touchdown as the Comets earned their first win of the season with a Class D triumph over the Indians at Sandy Creek.
Hilton carried the ball 22 times for 99 yards and scored on a five-yard touchdown run for Sandy Creek (1-5). He added a 34-yard scoring catch from Ethan Hollister and chipped in with 70 return yards for the Comets. Marshall Coe supplied 75 rushing yards on 13 carries and added eight tackles for Sandy Creek.
Chris Callahan scored on a 14-yard scoring pass from Jaron English, and Zach Gifford added a nine-yard TD run for Sauquoit Valley (1-5).
GENERAL BROWN 56, SKANEATELES 49
Along with passing for 83 yards and a touchdown, Eli Rawleigh rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions in their win Class C West win over host Skaneateles.
General Brown (3-3, 3-1) beat out the Lakers despite a good performance from quarterback James Musso, who completed 20-of-33 pass attempts and finished with 196 passing yards. However, Musso threw two interceptions for the Lakers (4-2, 2-2).
While Rawleigh carried the load, other running backs continued to get involved. Cory Smith finished with 56 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown recorded 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
POTSDAM 36, CANTON 14
Junior Will Varney rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as the Sandstoners broke through en route to posting an Northern Athletic Conference win over the Golden Bears in Potsdam.
Senior quarterback Zack Kirka had his best rushing game of the season, going for 114 yards on 22 carries, including touchdown jaunts of 24 and 19 yards for Potsdam (5-1).
Logan McCargar totaled just two carries for 49 yards, most of them coming on a 46-yard burst in the fourth quarter that closed out the scoring for the Sandstoners.
The Golden Bears (2-4) were anchored offensively by sophomore Zach VanBrocklin, who carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run.
Trey Bessette hauled five passes from sophomore quarterback Adam Calton for 50 yards while running the ball five times for 19 yards, including a one-yard touchdown plunge.
GOUVERNEUR 54, MASSENA 0
With temporary lighting brought into Frank LaFalce Field, the Wildcats opened the game with an 82-yard kick off return for a touchdown. They eventually built a 32-0 halftime lead before going on to subdue the Red Raiders (1-5).
