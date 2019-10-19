MARCY — Led again by Fombo Azah, the Carthage football team rolled to a 42-7 triumph over Whitesboro on Friday night in a Section 3 Class A game to post its fifth consecutive victory.
Azah ran for 260 yards on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Comets, who improved to 6-1, including 4-0 in the league.
Azah rushed for touchdowns of three and 23 yards in the first half to help stake Carthage to a 21-0 halftime lead.
He followed that with TD runs of 14 and 60 yards, in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.
Also for the Comets, Alec Strife ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Carter Kempney completed the scoring with a 17-yard TD run in the fourth.
On the ground for Carthage, Jalen Jones totaled 65 yards on two carries, quarterback Nick Cavellier carried the ball nine times for 25 yards, and Kempney finished with 24 yards on a pair of carries.
Nick Sardina hauled in a three-yard TD catch from Zach Britt in the fourth quarter for the lone score of the night for Whitesboro (3-4, 1-3).
INDIAN RIVER 55, CENTRAL SQUARE 18
Guillermo Rosario-Acosta scored three total touchdowns and Bobby Alexander threw for three scores as the Warriors routed the RedHawks in a Class A game at Philadelphia.
Rosario-Acosta ran the ball 11 times for 91 yards and scored on runs of two and eight yards for Indian River (6-1, 3-1). He reeled in a 20-yard scoring reception from Alexander for the Warriors. Alexander added a pair of scoring passes (34 and 75 yards) to Rowan Marsell for Indian River. Gabe Lynch added 167 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Warriors.
The loss eliminated Central Square (3-4, 0-4) from playoff contention.
MARCELLUS 34, SOUTH JEFFERSON 28
Nick Kermes totaled three rushing touchdowns as the Mustangs rallied to beat the Spartans in a pivotal Class B West game at Adams.
Kermes scored on runs of two and three yards twice for Marcellus (6-1). Sean Tierney chipped in with an eight-yard scoring run and threw the game-winning, 45-yard touchdown pass to Jared Sammon to clinch the Mustangs’ victory.
Austin Mesler threw touchdown passes to Colden Montague, Jeff Messenger and Josh Tanner for South Jefferson (5-2). Anthony Rasmussen added a one-yard scoring plunge for the Spartans.
LOWVILLE 56, HERKIMER 24
Chad Bach posted another four-touchdown game as the Red Raiders finished the regular season with a Class C East rout of the Magicians in Lowville.
Bach went 6-for-11 for 188 yards and three passing touchdowns and added 177 rushing yards and a 34-yard TD run on seven carries for Lowville (7-0). Gavin MacAulay hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions, and Isaac Lyndaker chipped in two scoring runs for the Red Raiders. Brett Myers grabbed a 73-yard touchdown pass for Lowville.
Adam Green collected a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Foote and contributed a 16-yard scoring run for Herkimer (4-2).
SAUQUOIT VALLEY 14, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Zach Gifford ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter to spark the Indians to victory over the Vikings in a Class D game at Sauquoit Valley.
Andrew Walker capped the scoring with a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for Sauquoit Valley (2-5) against Thousand Islands (2-5).
OFA 48, POTSDAM 16
Ogdensburg Free Academy scored 30 points in the second quarter to put away Potsdam in an Northern Athletic Conference clash at Potsdam.
MeSean Johnson, Stephen Morley and John Powers each scored two touchdowns for the Blue Devils (6-1), who were tied with Potsdam for second place before Friday.
Drew Costello closed out the scoring with an 80-yard run for OFA.
Johnson ran for 118 yards on 14 carries. Morley gained 72 yards and Tristan Lovely added 65 yards. Jackson Jones threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Powers.
Logan McCargar scored on a 90-yard kickoff return for Potsdam (5-2). Matt Phippen added a one-yard touchdown. Will Varney led the Sandstoners’ rushing with 88 yards on 13 carries.
ST. LAWRENCE 28, MASSENA 19
St. Lawrence (3-4) jumped out to a 14-6 halftime lead on touchdowns from seniors Steven Horner and Torran Robertson for the NAC victory over Massena (1-6) in Brasher Falls.
SOUTH LEWIS 54, A-P-W 12
Falcons quarterback Cody Spann accounted for four touchdowns as they stayed unbeaten with an eight-man division victory over the Rebels at Turin.
Spann carried the ball four times for 78 yards and posted scoring runs of nine and 70 yards for South Lewis (5-0). He also threw a pair of touchdown passes to Colin Randall for the Falcons. Brady Vosburgh contributed 143 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while Ian Anderson added nine tackles and a pair of interceptions for South Lewis, which can wrap up the regular season unbeaten with a win next Saturday at Sherburne-Earlville.
Logan Zender supplied a three-yard touchdown run and Matt Britton added a 10-yard TD run for Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (2-3).
