CARTHAGE — Fombo Azah registered six touchdowns and 311 yards on 20 carries as the Carthage football team wrapped up the top seed in Section 3 Class A with a 49-14 rout of Auburn on Friday night.
Azah reeled off the first six Carthage touchdowns, including a 96-yard run in the first quarter. He also provided scoring runs of 15, 17, 32, 38 and 50 yards for the Comets (7-1 overall, 5-0 league).
Zion Tevaga reeled in a 44-yard scoring pass from quarterback Nick Cavellier to complete the scoring for Carthage.
Troy Churney scored on a six-yard run and Jeremiah Phillips posted a 33-yard scoring run for Auburn (6-2, 3-2).
INDIAN RIVER 46, EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 21
Guillermo Rosario-Acosta collected 201 yards rushing and four touchdown runs as the Warriors secured the second seed and a home playoff game with a win over the Spartans in East Syracuse.
Rosario-Acosta found the end zone on runs of three, five, 54 and 55 yards for Indian River (7-1, 4-1), which plays Auburn in the semifinals of next week’s Class A playoffs at a site to be determined.
Both of Bobby Alexander’s passes went to Rowan Marsell, which totaled 98 yards for the Warriors.
Mikai Combs accounted for all three touchdowns form East Syracuse-Minoa (4-4, 1-4).
NEW HARTFORD 35, SOUTH JEFFERSON 12
Vinny Fanelli totaled three touchdowns and 120 rushing yards as third-seeded New Hartford beat No, 6 South Jefferson in a Class B quarterfinal game at New Hartford.
Fanelli scored on runs of one, four and 15 yards for New Hartford (7-1).
Tyler Potocki added a five-yard touchdown run and an eight-yard scoring pass to Logan Kraft for New Hartford, which will take on second-seeded Solvay in a semifinal game.
Anthony Rasmussen scored on a four-yard run and returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for South Jefferson (5-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.