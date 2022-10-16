PHILADELPHIA — Dylan Riley scored three rushing touchdowns as the Indian River football team beat Camden, 46-28, in a key Section 3 Class B North East game Friday night.
Riley rushed 13 times for 95 yards and scored on runs of one, 11 and 25 for the Warriors (7-0, 3-0). Derek Jones racked up 166 yards and a three-yard touchdown run, while Kane Lynch and Ethan Hattori both added scoring runs for Indian River.
Nathan Rush registered nine tackles and a sack while Ethan Ward made an interception for the Warriors.
The Blue Devils dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in division play.
CENTRAL VALLEY 41, SOUTH JEFFERSON 8
The Thunder (4-3, 2-1) used a 22-point second quarter to beat the Spartans in a Class B North East matchup in Adams.
South Jefferson falls to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the division.
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 35, CARTHAGE 25
Josh Bigelow racked 156 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, but the Comets’ rally fell short in a Class A game against the unbeaten Hornets (7-0) at Fayettevile.
Khalil Tevaga also scored a rushing touchdown for Carthage (2-5).
BEAVER RIVER 44, CATO-MERIDIAN 36
Loghan Cardinell scored his third touchdown of the game as the Beavers overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat the Blue Devils in Class D West game at Cato.
Derek Zehr threw two touchdown passes and Brit Dicob scored twice on catches of 22 and 25 yards for Beaver River (5-1, 3-0), which scored 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Boliver hauled in a 43-yard scoring pass from Zehr for the Beavers’ first score of the final quarter and they then recorded a safety. After Dicob scored on his second TD catch, Cardinell scored on a three-yard touchdown and ran in the two-point conversion that put Beaver River in front for good.
Bo Turo recorded touchdown runs of seven, 45 and 74 yards for Cato-Meridian (2-4, 1-2).
SOUTHERN HILLS 37, LOWVILLE 34
Braden Switzer rushed for three scores, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as the Storm (1-5, 1-4) rallied to defeat the Red Raiders to record a Class C2 Division victory on Saturday in LaFayette.
Logan Watson threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Tanner Millard, to lead Lowville (1-5, 1-4).
Watson, who threw for 237 yards on the day, also connected on scoring passes to Cole Dawson and, Dominic Swiernik.
Dalton Myers ran for the Red Raiders other touchdown and rushed for 111 yards on 10 carries.
WEST CANADA VALLEY 40, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Brayden Shepardson accounted for all five touchdowns as he hauled in three scoring catches and ran for two scores as the Indians rolled past the Falcons to win an Eight-man interdivisional game Saturday in Newport.
Cam Ludwig, Iain Farber and Joshua Grabowski each threw a touchdown pass for West Canada Valley (5-1) against South Lewis (2-4).
■ Also in Eight-man play, Morrisville-Eaton rolled to a North-West Division triumph over Thousand Islands on Friday night in Clayton.
Colden Hardy rushed for 133 yards on six carries, including a 52- and 50-yard touchdown runs, as the Red Raiders (2-4, 2-3) defeated Potsdam in an NAC game at Massena.
DeShawn Walton caught four passes for 127 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown and Conner Eastwood completed four-of-five passes for 127 yards.
Liam Miller-Lynch rushed for 138 yards to lead Potsdam (1-5).
MALONE 28, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Logan Peck threw for 119 yards to lead the Huskies past St. Lawrence Central (0-7, 0-5) in an NAC game at Malone. Keegan McCardle rushed for 86 yards for the Huskies (4-2, 4-1) and Jacob Johnston caught seven passes for 74 yards.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.