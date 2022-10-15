General Brown answers Skaneateles with rout at home

Football

PHILADELPHIA — Dylan Riley scored three rushing touchdowns as the Indian River football team beat Camden, 46-28, in a key Section 3 Class B North East game Friday night.

Riley rushed 13 times for 95 yards and scored on runs of one, 11 and 25 for the Warriors (7-0, 3-0). Derek Jones racked up 166 yards and a three-yard touchdown run, while Kane Lynch and Ethan Hattori both added scoring runs for Indian River.

