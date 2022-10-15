PHILADELPHIA — Dylan Riley scored three rushing touchdowns as the Indian River football team beat Camden, 46-28, in a key Section 3 Class B North East game Friday night.
Riley rushed 13 times for 95 yards and scored on runs of one, 11 and 25 for the Warriors (7-0, 3-0). Derek Jones racked up 166 yards and a three-yard touchdown run, while Kane Lynch and Ethan Hattori both added scoring runs for Indian River.
Nathan Rush registered nine tackles and a sack while Ethan Ward made an interception for the Warriors.
The Blue Devils dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in division play.
CENTRAL VALLEY 41, SOUTH JEFFERSON 8
The Thunder (4-3, 2-1) used a 22-point second quarter to beat the Spartans in a Class B North East matchup in Adams.
South Jefferson falls to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the division.
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 35, CARTHAGE 25
Josh Bigelow racked 156 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, but the Comets’ rally fell short in a Class A game against the unbeaten Hornets (7-0) at Fayettevile.
Khalil Tevaga also scored a rushing touchdown for Carthage (2-5, 2-4).
BEAVER RIVER 44, CATO-MERIDIAN 36
Loghan Cardinell scored his third touchdown of the game as the Beavers overcame a 24-point deficit to defeat the Blue Devils in Class D West game at Cato.
Derek Zehr threw two touchdown passes and Brit Dicob also scored twice for Beaver River (5-1, 3-0), which scored 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Bo Turo recorded touchdown runs of seven, 45 and 74 yards for Cato-Meridian (2-4, 1-2).
