AUBURN — In a game between two state-ranked Class A team, Indian River running back Gabe Lynch stole the show Friday night.
He scored five touchdowns, including a 55-yard run to start the game, in the No. 4 Warriors’ 53-20 Section 3 Class A victory over No. 14 Auburn.
Guillermo Rosario-Acosta scored two touchdowns early on, one of which was a 65-yard run on a pitch from Bobby Alexander with 9:18 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors (4-0) held Auburn scoreless in the first half, but the Maroons (3-1) put up 20 points in the second half. Quarterback Troy Churney threw two touchdowns, an 11-yarder to Dante Herndon and a 65-yarder to Robert Morris.
The Warriors will play No. 6 Carthage next Friday in Carthage.
CARTHAGE 63, CENTRAL SQUARE 14
Senior running back Fombo Azah rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns in No. 6 Carthage’s Class A victory over the Red Hawks in Central Square.
A slew of Comets (3-1) carried the ball, in all eight players rushed for 361 yards and six touchdowns.
Quarterback Nick Cavellier scored on one of those rushing touchdowns, but also threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Demko was on the receiving end of both and totaled 172 receiving yards on three catches in the game.
Central Square (3-1) only managed a pair of touchdowns, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 53, CORTLAND 12
Anthony Rasmussen rushed for 162 yards on 22 carries, including running for four successive touchdowns, to power the Spartans past the Tigers in a Class B West Division game in Adams.
Rasmussen rushed for TDs of 12, eight and one yard in the second quarter as South Jefferson (3-1) built a 34-0 halftime lead and followed with a 47-yard scoring run to open the scoring in the second half.
Also for the Spartans, Kaleb Petrie rushed for 106 yards on six carries, opening the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to begin the scoring and added a 62-yard TD rush in the third quarter.
Quarterback Austin Mesler completed four of eight passes for 108 yards, including a 15-yard TD pass to Colden Montague in the first quarter.
Kaleb Thorhauer rushed for TDs of five and seven yards in the second half for Cortland (1-3) to thwart South Jefferson’s shutout bid.
Defensively, Rasmussen totaled eight tackles, including four solo, and Jackson Worden also made eight tackles, with three solos.
GENERAL BROWN 56, PORT BYRON/UNION SPRINGS 12
Cory Smith carried the ball nine times for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions picked up their first win of the season with a Class C West victory at Port Byron.
Smith scored touchdowns from 30 and 79 yards out and added an interception for General Brown (1-3). Eli Rawleigh tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Johnson and added an 35-yard scoring run for the Lions. Chandler Moody added 12 carries and 92 yards with a one-yard touchdown TD run.
Mason Helmer paced Port Byron/Union Springs (1-3) with a one-yard touchdown run and threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jose Reyes.
LOWVILLE 41, PSLA FOWLER 6
Gavin Macaulay had two touchdown receptions, one for 13 yards and one for 23 yards, in the Red Raiders’ victory over Fowler of the Developmental League, in Lowville.
Chad Bach tossed both passes to Macaulay, finishing with 73 passing yards along with 47 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The Red Raiders (4-0) finished with 210 total rushing yards with Andrew Beyer leading the way with 64. Lowville’s other two touchdowns came on a six-yard run by Michael Hamburg and a three-yard run by Trent Nortz.
A 60-yard pass from Tim Jackson to Jaylen Brantley was the only touchdown for Fowler (1-3), which came at the start of the second quarter.
SOUTH LEWIS 46, COOPERSTOWN 8
Brady Vosburgh ran for 198 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Falcons’ win over Cooperstown in an Eight-Man Class C game in Cooperstown.
Vosburgh scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter and a 20 yard run in the second quarter.
South Lewis (2-0) quarterback Cody Spann finished 6-for-9 with 75 passing yards and two touchdowns, Ian Anderson and Colin Randall were on the receiving end of both touchdown passes.
FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 36, THOUSAND ISLANDS 12
The Maroon Knight knocked off Thousand Islands in a Class D game in Frankfort. The Vikings are now 1-3 while Frankfort-Schuyler improves to 4-0.
WATERTOWN 36, MASSENA 21
Quarterback Deante Hall finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to pace the Cyclones. The sophomore picked up 288 rushing yards in the Section 10 victory the Red Raiders in Massena.
Hall’s lone passing touchdown was a 32-yarder to Jude Converse in the second quarter to put the Cyclones (2-2) up 6-0. Hall later scored one more rushing touchdown before the half and then two more in the second half, one of which was for 52 yards.
On defense, Kalub Conway had 12 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Massena drops to 1-3.
POTSDAM 42, MALONE 0
Will Varney gained 75 yards on only nine carries to help the Sandstoners remain undefeated with a win over Malone (0-4) in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Bobby Voss gained 106 yards and Zach Kirka passed for 79 for Potsdam. Logan McCargar caught three passes for 34 yards.
ST. LAWRENCE 34, CANTON 28
Torran Robinson rushed for 138 yards on 16 carries to help the Larries (1-3) beat Canton for their first win of the season in an NAC game at Brasher Falls.
Canton (1-3) was led by Zach VanBrocklin, who rushed for 75 yards on 22 carries and Adam Calton completed six of eight passes for 80 yards.
