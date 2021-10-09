CENTRAL SQUARE — Carter Kempney ran wild for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as the Carthage football team routed Central Square, 42-14, in a Section 3 Class A National game Friday night.
Quarterback Lincoln Escudero also powered the Comets (2-1 overall, 2-0 division) rushing attack with 148 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Escudero also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Bigelow, who also scored a rushing touchdown for Carthage.
The RedHawks drop to 1-3 and 1-1 in the division.
WATERTOWN 27, MASSENA 20
Deante Hall scored on a one-yard run to give Watertown the lead for good in the fourth quarter in an Northern Athletic Conference win over the Red Raiders in Massena.
Hall finished with 84 yards rushing on 21 carries to lead the Cyclones (3-1).
Joel Davis scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
He also threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Millan in the second quarter.
DeShawn Walton scored on an 85-yard kickoff return after Watertown’s first touchdown for Massena (3-2, 3-1).
Walton also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dominic Monacelli in the second quarter.
Nolan Goolden scored on a 4-yard run for Massena in the fourth quarter.
SYRACUSE ITC 46, SOUTH JEFFERSON 21
Syracuse Institute of Technology (2-3, 2-1) cruised to a win over the Spartans in a Class B West Division game in Syracuse.
Quarterback Cobin O’Brien threw a pair of touchdown passes for South Jefferson (0-5, 0-3), one to Derrick Sciarabba and another to Cyren Washington, and William Littell ran for a touchdown.
ADIRONDACK 53, BEAVER RIVER 0
Ray Hennessey rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats rolled to victory over the Beavers in a Class D North-West Division game in Beaver Falls.
Brett Sanford ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns for Adirondack (5-0, 3-0), which built a 33-0 lead by halftime against Beaver River (2-3, 0-2).
CANASTOTA 26, LOWVILLE 6
Devon Youker returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring and spark the Raiders (3-2, 3-1) past the Red Raiders to win a Class C2 Division game in Canastota.
Max Makuch returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown for Lowville (1-4, 1-3) and Sean Kelly scored on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter. Kelly paced the Red Raiders on the ground with 65 yards on 19 carries and quarterback Elijah Englehart completed six of 11 passes for 84 yards.
WEEDSPORT 38, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Parker McBride accounted for four touchdowns as the Warriors blanked the Falcons in a Section 3 Eight-man North-West Division matchup in Turin.
McBride reeled off a pair of 10-yard TD runs as well as scores from 13, 20 and 45 for Weedsport (1-4, 1-0).
Andrew Seward added a 13-yard scoring-run for the Warriors.
Cody Spann ran 14 times for 61 yards and Elijah Moultrie supplied 58 yards on eight carries for South Lewis (1-4, 1-0).
