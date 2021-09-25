LITTLE FALLS — Richard Smith threw for three touchdown passes as the Little Falls football team beat Lowville, 35-20, in a Section 3 Class C2 matchup Friday night.
Smith found Xavier Dunn, Logan Frederick and Frederick for scoring passes for Little Falls (3-0, 1-0).
Frederick added a scoring-run from 13 yards while Mason Rowley supplied a 13-yard TD-run for the Mounties.
Dalton Myers, Sean Kelly and Hayden Beyer each scored on touchdown runs for Lowville (0-3, 0-1).
ADIRONDACK 34, SANDY CREEK 0
Brett Sanford accounted for three touchdowns as the Wildcats blanked the Comets in a Class D North-West game in Boonville.
Sanford ran eight times for 54 yards and scored on runs of one and 32 yards and tossed a 38-yard strike to Kreedan Rogers for Adirondack (3-0, 1-0).
Ray Hennessey recorded 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts for Adirondack.
Maddox Brown totaled 15 carries and 74 yards for Sandy Creek (1-2, 0-1).
MARCELLUS 57, SOUTH JEFFERSON 12
Jacob Kermes rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated the Spartans in a Class B West Division game at Marcellus.
Quarterback Patrick Louer completed 15 of 19 pass attempts for 193 yards for Marcellus (1-2, 1-0) against South Jefferson (0-3, 0-1).
OFA 32, ST. LAWRENCE 8
Tristan Lovely rushed for 55 yards, scoring on a 38-yard run, and passed for 62, including a touchdown pass, to lead the Blue Devils (4-0, 3-0) past St. Lawrence Central in an Northern Athletic Conference game in Ogdensburg.
Drew Costello rushed for 52 yards and Adam Calton scored two touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Tommy Storrin gained 65 yards for the Larries (0-3).
LIONS RECEIVE FORFEIT
General Brown’s home game Friday night against Sherburne-Earleville was called off after the visiting team forfeited, General Brown coach Doug Black said.
The Lions (2-0) were scheduled to play at 7 p.m. in Dexter in their home opener. Sherburne-Earleville is 0-3 this season and has been outscored 102-34.
It was the second area Section 3 game slated for Friday called off this week. The Indian River-Carthage football game was called due to the death earlier this week of 14-year-old Carthage junior varsity player Tyler Christman, who collapsed while playing a game Saturday in Camillus. Indian River was scheduled to host the game and Indian River athletic director Bob Alexander said it’s uncertain whether the game between the traditional rivals will be made up.
General Brown’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 2 against Little Falls in Dexter.
Indian River is slated to play at Whitesboro, and Carthage scheduled to host Fulton on Friday.
