General Brown answers Skaneateles with rout at home

Football

LOWVILLE — Justice McIntyre scored a pair of touchdowns as the Ogdensburg Free Academy football team scored the last 22 points of the game in a 22-6 nonleague victory over Lowville on Friday night.

McIntyre scored on a one-yard scoring plunge and a 17-yard run while Andrew Loffler used strong running to pick up 188 yards on 23 carries for the Blue Devils (5-0). Shea Polniak hit Nicholi Ramsdell with a 13-yard scoring pass for OFA.

