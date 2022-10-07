LOWVILLE — Justice McIntyre scored a pair of touchdowns as the Ogdensburg Free Academy football team scored the last 22 points of the game in a 22-6 nonleague victory over Lowville on Friday night.
McIntyre scored on a one-yard scoring plunge and a 17-yard run while Andrew Loffler used strong running to pick up 188 yards on 23 carries for the Blue Devils (5-0). Shea Polniak hit Nicholi Ramsdell with a 13-yard scoring pass for OFA.
Brendan Hamburg caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Logan Watson to open the scoring for the Red Raiders (1-4). Sean Kelly ran the ball 14 times for 61 yards for Lowville.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 42, WEEDSPORT 18
Jackson Ludlow racked up 311 yards of total offense as the Vikings overcame a slow start to beat the Warriors in a Section 3 Eight-Man North-West Division game at Clayton.
Ludlow ran 31 times for 203 yards and got scoring-runs of seven, eight and 15 yards for Thousand Islands (2-4, 2-3). He also threw for 108 yards, including a 39-yard TD pass to Ray Peters for the Vikings. Devin Davis and Jack Lamon also added scoring runs for TI.
Mason Kocur threw three touchdown passes for Weedsport (0-5, 0-2), including two scoring plays to Ethan Gilfus.
NEW HARTFORD 20, CARTHAGE 7
Alex Collver registered all three touchdowns as the Spartans beat the Comets in a Section 3 Class A game at Carthage.
Collver scored on touchdown runs of 10, 17 and 73 yards for New Hartford (4-2, 3-2).
Josh Bigelow ran the ball 23 times for 151 yards, while Khalil Tevaga found Ashton Norton on a 14-yard touchdown pass for Carthage (2-4, 2-3).
LITTLE FALLS 31, SANDY CREEK 0
Braden McCumber recorded 130 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts as the Mounties blanked the Comets (4-1, 3-0) in a Class D crossover game at Little Falls.
Quarterback Brayton Langdon went 12-for-18 for 199 yards passing and a touchdown pass to Xavier Dunn for Little Falls (4-2, 3-1).
n In other Section 3 action, Adirondack scored a late touchdown to edge General Brown, 30-27, in a Class C battle at Boonville.
David Zuhsldorf threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Oliver Dollman and then completed a two-point conversion pass to Charlie Todd to give Canton (2-4, 2-3) a narrow win over the Sandstoners in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Potsdam (1-4) scored in the second quarter on a 20-yard fumble return from Brodey Hughes, but the Sandstoners count not run in the 2-point conversion attempt.
Conner Clifford led Canton with 71 yards rushing and Zuhsldorf passed for 79 yards.
Hughes rushed for 108 yards to lead Potsdam.
