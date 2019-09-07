SYRACUSE — Anthony Rasmussen carried the ball 26 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns as the South Jefferson football team started the season with a 40-13 Section 3 Class B Division rout of Bishop Ludden on Friday night.
Rasmussen scored on runs of one and seven yards for the Spartans (1-0), who returned to Class B after winning the Developmental League championship last season.
Austin Mesler went 7-for-9 for 131 yards and threw for two touchdown passes for South Jefferson.
One TD pass was to Kaleb Petrie for 16 yards while other was to Josh Tanner for 27. Petrie scored on a 75-yard run, while Eric Lillie returned an interception for another score for the Spartans.
Nazier Kinsey threw a 20-yard TD pass and Andrew Cervantes added a one-yard touchdown run for the Gaelic Knights (0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 13, WATERVILLE 6
Nicholas Erker returned the opening kickoff 79 yards to set the tone as the Beavers held off the Indians for a Class D victory in Waterville.
Zach LaComb caught a 17-yard TD pass from quarterback Sam Bush to give Beaver River (1-0) a 13-point lead.
Zach LaFrance hauled in a three-yard TD pass for Waterville (0-1).
FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 26, SANDY CREEK 6
Tyler Rosatti accounted for all four touchdowns on the ground as the Maroon Knights downed the Comets a Class D game at Sandy Creek.
Rosatti found the end zone from five, six, nine and 11 yards for Frankfort-Schuyler (1-0).
Adam Hilton scored on a five-yard TD-run and carried the ball 12 times for 94 yards for Sandy Creek (0-1).
Hilton also added 18 tackles and three assists, while Levi Darlin made 17 tackles and collected an interception for the Comets.
POTSDAM 36, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Will Varney rushed for 159 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Sandstoners to a season-opening win over St. Lawrence Central in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Potsdam.
Nathan Green also got Potsdam’s defense on the scoreboard by returning a recovered fumble 31 yards for a touchdown.
ONONDAGA 6, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
A Zack Delaney touchdown run was the sole score in Thousand Islands’ season-opening Class D loss to reigning sectional champion Onondaga (1-0) in Clayton.
CANASTOTA 58, GENERAL BROWN 20
The Lions dropped their season-opening Class C game to the Red Raiders in Canastota (1-0).
General Brown (0-1) will host Lowville (1-0) next Friday.
