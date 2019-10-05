WATERTOWN — Deante Hall scored on a 60-yard pass from Kalub Conway as time expired to give Watertown High School a dramatic 28-24 victory over St. Lawrence Central in an Northern Athletic Conference football game Friday night at Watertown High School.
The Cyclones (3-2) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put away the Larries. Hall scored on a three-yard rush and then pulled in the pass from Conway to seal the victory.
Jaiden Ramsey scored Watertown’s first two touchdowns in the first two quarters with Hall running in the two-point conversion each time. Hall finished with 175 yards on 23 carries. Ramsey gained 51 yards on nine carries.
Defensively, Conway made eight tackles and Trenton Robinson made six.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 42, WESTHILL 0
Anthony Rasmussen’s 193 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 21 carries powered the Spartans to a Section 3 Class B West shutout of the Warriors in Syracuse.
Rasmussen found the end zone from seven, nine and 23 yards out to lead South Jefferson (4-1).
Austin Mesler went 6-for-12 for 114 yards and a pair of touchdown passes for the Spartans. Mesler hit Josh Tanner with a scoring pass from 23 yards out and Colden Montague from 45 yards out for South Jefferson. Carter Pooler added a two-yard scoring plunge for the Spartans.
Jose Gonzalez paced Westhill (1-4) with 126 yards on 37 carries.
BEAVER RIVER 31, THOUSAND ISLANDS 28
Quarterback Samuel Bush tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Beavers defeated the Vikings in a Section 3 Class D game in Clayton.
Bush connected with Nicholas Zehr on scoring passes of 74 and 61 yards and hooked with Jonah Mullin on an 11-yard TD pass — all in the first half — as Beaver River (4-1) built a 24-20 lead by halftime.
Bush then ran for a three-yard touchdown as the Beavers forged a 31-20 advantage through the third quarter.
Emmet Baker rushed for 235 yards on 40 carries and three scores for the Vikings (1-4). He scored on runs of three, 12 and 18 yards, the last in the fourth quarter, pulling Thousand Islands within 31-28 after he ran in the conversion run.
Also for the Vikings, quarterback Connor MacKay totaled 52 yards on the ground on nine carries, scoring on a two-yard run in the second quarter.
GENERAL BROWN 70, JORDAN-ELBRIDGE 19
Eli Rawleigh scored three rushing touchdowns that combined for 127 yards as General Brown piled up 524 rushing yards in a Section 3 Class C West rout in Dexter.
General Brown (2-3, 2-2) received scoring from seven different players and led 35-6 at halftime.
Rawleigh scored on runs of 48, 17 and 62 yards, finishing with 194 yards on nine carries. De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown ran for 126 yards on six carries and scored on a 54-yard run. He also caught two passes for 54 yards.
The Lions’ Ian Beckstead scored two touchdowns on 30- and 12-yard runs. Chandler Moody, Cory Smith and Morgan Milkowich added rushing TDs. Caleb Johnson recovered a fumble and ran it 23 yards for a touchdown.
WATERVILLE 13, SANDY CREEK 6
Tristian Graham’s third-quarter 17-yard rushing touchdown lifted the Indians to a Section 3 Class D victory over the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Graham added a 24-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Spooner in the first quarter for Waterville (3-5).
Adam Hilton carried the ball 22 times for 125 yards and a 35-yard scoring run for Sandy Creek (0-5). He also supplied 11 tackles and interception while Austin King and Justin Thayer chipped in eight tackles apiece for the Comets.
SOUTH LEWIS 64, TUPPER LAKE 14
Brady Vosburgh and Dan Ortlieb each ran for more than 175 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons routed the Lumberjacks (0-3) in an Eight-Man game at Turin.
Vosburgh ran for 175 on 11 carries, while Ortlieb racked up 176 yards on nine touches for South Lewis (3-0).
Quarterback Cody Spann threw three touchdown passes to Ian Anderson, including one from 85 yards for South Lewis.
