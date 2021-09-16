SANDY CREEK — The long-standing bond between Maddox Brown, Justin Thayer and Mason Ennist has provided a stable foundation on each side for the Sandy Creek High School varsity football team.
The tight-knit trio is expected to form a balanced and dynamic committee rushing attack to guide the offense and they also work together as the starting linebackers unit on defense.
They will aim to continue their early-season success when the Comets (1-0) play at 7 tonight on the road against the Cato-Meridian Blue Devils (1-0) in a Section 3 Class D North-West Division clash.
Brown said that the group has been close since childhood, spending frequent time together along with their respective families, and have long spoke of carrying on the Comets’ proud tradition of ground-and-pound offense as they advanced through the program together.
“We have fun with each other, we goof off, but when it comes to practices, coaches keep us straight and we get the work done,” said Ennist, a second-year varsity sophomore. “I think the blending is big for us, it just seems to work on both sides.”
Sandy Creek head coach of 23 years, Mike Stevens, and each member of the backfield are on the same page regarding their respective roles in the ideal scenario.
Brown, the senior third-year varsity back, provides the speed and big-play ability with an arsenal of finesse moves to make potential tacklers miss.
Ennist provides the power punch between the tackles, being relied on for tough gains up the middle in short-yardage situations. The other third-year varsity senior, Thayer, brings a mix of both elements that further keeps opposing defenses guessing.
“Each one of us has a different play that we like to run, and as individuals, we each do different things that can help out the team, and that’s the most important thing to do,” Brown said. “We have a good connection, and that happens to work for us on both offense and defense.”
Football has always taken precedence among the many shared interests of the triumvirate, and Brown said they bonded by watching varsity games in their youth. Brown’s brother was a member of the 2013 team, and he served as a water boy thereafter until joining varsity as a sophomore in 2019.
They each admired the Comets’ varied rushing attacks of the past, perennially among the most respected in Class D, including individual standouts like Joe Benedict, who still holds the state record for single-game rushing yards with 584 established in 2016.
This year’s trio is unique in that they can exploit different matchups and adjust roles during games, allow a lead rusher to stay fresh for each snap, and keep opposing defenses honest and busy in preparation by needing to account for each and their varied strengths.
“The run game is always special, to me it’s a major part of football, and we’re fortunate to have a good group of guys that like to run the ball,” Stevens said. “We move them around and we’re able to use them interchangeably, and it keeps the defense from being able to focus on one kid. Each game we can see what works and go with it.”
Brown led the way for Sandy Creek in a thrilling 20-18 overtime victory over Herkimer to open the season last Friday night.
He finished with 35 carries for 181 yards, including a touchdown run and successful two-point conversion on the ground to gain a 20-12 edge in the extra session. Thayer added 64 carries on 17 attempts while Ennist paved the way as a lead blocker for most of the outing.
Stevens pointed to the carry distribution as an example of riding the hot hand with Brown shining against a specific matchup, and that the split could look vastly different from week to week but will ideally be well-balanced among the three.
The longtime friendship among them has led to their collective desire to share the workload and spotlight on offense, and has led to a natural trust and instinctive communication at the center of Sandy Creek’s defense.
“It’s good because you can get breaks and trust your teammates to pick up yards, and everyone is bound to have a good game,” Thayer said. “Then if one of us is having a bad game or something isn’t working, the other guys can fill in.”
The Comets are also benefitting from a veteran offensive line with the entire unit consisting of returning players from the 2020 team that competed last spring.
“The line is really clicking and doing well, so give those three running backs a lot of credit, but against Herkimer, our adjustment at halftime was that we’re just going to pound it up the middle, and that comes down to linemen,” Stevens said. “I give them all a lot of credit. Any time you have good running backs, something up front is working.”
