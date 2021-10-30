WATERVILLE — Maddox Brown registered 155 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as the sixth-seeded Sandy Creek football team upset No. 3 Waterville, 41-7, in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal Saturday night.
Brown scored on touchdown runs of three and eight and returned a punt 50 yards for a score for the Comets (3-4). Justin Thayer generated 119 rushing yards and touchdowns of 35 and 45 yards on nine attempts for Sandy Creek, which plays second-seeded Adirondack in a semifinal game with date and time to be announced. Comets quarterback Wyatt Hilton, who also intercepted two passes on defense, found Haiden Haines for a 91-yard touchdown pass.
Kane Patterson scored on a one-yard touchdown run for the Indians (2-5).
MALONE 40, POTSDAM 14
Keegan McArdle ran 11 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns as the second-seeded Huskies beat the No. 3 Sandstoners in a Section 10 Class B semifinal at Malone.
McArdle scored on runs of 7 and 33, and Cayden Carter added eight carries for 71 yards and a 17-yard scoring run for Malone (3-3), which plays Massena for the Class B title 6 p.m. Friday. Logan Peck also contributed 127 yards on eight carries for the Huskies.
Gavin Phillips carried the ball 36 times for 120 yards and a three-yard touchdown for Potsdam (0-7). Brodey Hughes registered a 20-yard TD-run for the Sandstoners.
WEST CANADA VALLEY 94, THOUSAND ISLANDS 26
The top-seeded Indians cruised past the eighth-seeded Vikings in an Section 3 Eight-Man quarterfinal in Newport.
West Canada Valley (6-1) moves on to play second-seeded Weedsport in a semifinal at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Sauquoit Valley High School. Thousand Islands finishes at 2-5.
LOWVILLE 48, BEAVER RIVER 12
Sean Kelly racked up three touchdowns and 121 yards on 10 carries as the Red Raiders downed the Beavers in a crossover matchup in Lowville.
Kelly scored on runs of 3, 36 and 54 for Lowville (2-5). Dalton Myers recorded a 55-yard touchdown run and 30-yard interception return for a score for the Red Raiders.
Jonah Mullin found Carson Peters for a 14-yard touchdown pass and Gavin Fowler scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge for Beaver River (2-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 26, NEW YORK MILLS 18
On Friday, the fourth-seeded Falcons scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including three from Cody Spann, to rally past the fifth-seeded New York Mills to win a Section 3 Eight-Man quarterfinal in Turin.
Spann ran for touchdowns of 60, 35 and five yards, running in a conversion after his first scoring run, to lift the Falcons to the victory after trailing 12-0 entering the quarter. Spann finished with 143 rushing yards on 14 carries on the night.
South Lewis (4-4) advances to a semifinal where it will play top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton (8-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sauquoit Valley High School.
