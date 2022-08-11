CICERO — Pulaski High School senior Colton Dufrane described the rush he felt from the cool morning air Thursday as he walked onto the turf field at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, taking it as a sign that football season is fast approaching.
Representatives from roughly 30 high school football teams, including some area squads in Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties, gathered at the C-NS stadium for Section 3 Media Day to conduct various interviews and take photos with a slew of news outlets covering the section.
The event served as an unofficial kickoff to the upcoming season for coaches and select players before they strap on the helmets for practices beginning the week of Aug. 22.
“You can feel the atmosphere, we’re getting into that fall season and that crisp weather gave me some goosebumps when I walked in here,” Dufrane said.
“The schedule starts changing, work slows down, school stuff kind of stays to the side for a few more weeks, it’s strictly just football, so it’s the best couple weeks of the year coming up,” he added.
Frontier League-area schools in attendance included Carthage, Lowville, South Jefferson and Watertown High School, which will play its first full season in Section 3 Class A since 2018 this fall.
The Cyclones played in Section 10 for the 2019 and 2021 fall seasons and played a limited schedule against Section 3 teams in spring 2021 due to the prior fall season being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Oswego County was represented at media day by Central Square, Mexico, Pulaski, and Phoenix.
The anticipatory vibes ran through the event as teams came and went at their own pace for nearly three hours.
“Looking at my teammates now and just seeing everybody again, I’m so excited for the season, it’s awesome,” South Jefferson senior Tyler Lee said. “We’re going to hit the ground running and smash heads.”
Each team was represented by their head coach and three or four select players that are typically a mix of seniors, captains and key returning contributors. Some coaches reward the top summer performers with a chance to speak for the team at the event.
“It’s a pretty neat experience, we always bring some seniors from our team,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said. “It’s a real experience for the kids to get out and feel like they’re kind of big time for a little bit.”
Central Square coach Kevin Matteson added: “We’re only a week and a half away or whatever, but this kind of symbolizes the start of, it’s real, and it’s right here, so it’s exciting and exciting seeing these guys who have worked so hard be able to put on the jersey.”
The media event was held soon after most teams wrapped up their summer activities consisting of team camps, regular weight training, positional practices and play-install outings.
Carthage combined with Lowville, Beaver River and South Jefferson for 7-on-7 work, while several Oswego County teams trained together under the same format in Phoenix.
“Throughout the summer we’ve worked on that camaraderie between each other so I think when we hit the field we can do great,” Carthage senior running back James Gibbons said.
Players will rest up until practices begin Aug. 22 for most area teams, although a few are beginning Aug. 20. Preseason practices will be held for two weeks leading into scrimmages or games from Sept. 1-3 and the Week One games being played from Sept. 8-10.
“You start getting into the month of August and I can remember what it felt like as a player,” South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller said. “You start getting more butterflies, you start thinking: ‘Are we ready? Am I ready?’ That excitement builds to get to the first day of practice.”
Carthage and Watertown are among the few exceptions and are scheduled for a regular-season matchup at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in “Week Zero,” to kick off games for area teams. They won’t play a preseason scrimmage.
“We’re excited to get it going,” Coffman said. “To fit everything in those first two weeks is going to be hard, but we’re really excited about it at the same time.”
