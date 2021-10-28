HS FOOTBALL WEEK 8
SECTION 3 PLAYOFFS
Game of the Week
Indian River (4-0) vs. Auburn (4-3)
When, where: 7 tonight, Philadelphia
Outlook: The Section 3 playoffs have arrived as Indian River, the top-seeded team in Class A, will host eighth-seeded Auburn in a quarterfinal. The Warriors capped their regular season with a 50-6 victory at Central Square last Friday and secured the Class A National Division title, finishing with a 2-0 division record. Due to four different cancellations, with only one involving Indian River, the team has played only four games in the regular season. The Warriors opened their season with a 50-21 triumph over eventual Class A American Division champion Fayetteville-Manlius on Sept. 17 and two weeks later won at Whitesboro, 28-12, in a division game before dispatching Christian Brothers Academy, 51-30, in another division crossover game Oct. 7. Indian River is outscoring its opponents, 179-69, including 78-18 in division play, and overall is averaging 44.8 points per game while allowing an average of 17.3. Senior Rowan Marsell has rushed for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games and is averaging 13.7 yards a carry, and has a passing TD. Senior Gabe Lynch (497 rushing yards on 74 carries) and senior Michael Davis (390 on 41 carries) have scored seven and two rushing touchdowns each as part of the team’s balanced attack. Defensively, senior lineman Jake Whitmore paces Indian River in tackles (35) and sacks (four). Senior Elijah Benson has ran for 1,226 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards a carry.
Class A
Carthage (2-3) vs. West Genesee (4-2)
When, where: 6 tonight, Camillus
Outlook: The fifth-seeded Comets will meet the No. 4 Wildcats in a quarterfinal. Carthage won two consecutive games in the middle of the season over Fulton and Central Square before losing its past two games, 41-38 to East Syracuse-Minoa on Oct. 14 and 34-20 at Whitesboro last Friday. The Comets finished 1-2 in the Class A National Division, good for third place. Senior running back Carter Kempney has rushed for 891 yards on 114 carries and leads area backs with 12 touchdowns. He’s also thrown a 99-yard TD pass while Lincoln Escudero (373 yards) and Josh Bigelow (249) have each ran for three scores. West Genesee has won its past four games and four of its last five, with wins against ESM, Auburn, CBA and Fulton. The Wildcats, the National Division’s runners-up, are led by senior quarterback River Oudemool, who has thrown for 937 yards and 14 touchdowns, with seven going to junior wideout Dominick Burris.
Class C
General Brown (7-0) vs. Southern Hills (4-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, Dexter
Outlook: The unbeaten Lions, who are seeded No. 2 in the Class C field, will host No. 7 Southern Hills, also in a quarterfinal. After being awarded a forfeit win against Sherburne-Earlville in Week 3, General Brown has rolled to four big triumphs since, with home wins against Little Falls, Bishop Ludden and Canastota, the last a 35-6 victory to clinch the Class C2 Division crown and finishing 6-0 against division opponents. The Lions completed their undefeated regular season with a 46-24 win at rival Lowville on Oct. 21. General Brown has outscored the opposition, 242-102, including 170-76 in the division. Overall, the Lions are averaging 40 points in the six games, while yielding 16.7 ppg. Versatile senior QB Eli Rawleigh leads the way, rushing for 562 yards and passing for five more, totaling 12 touchdowns, including 12 on the ground. On the ground, junior running back Gabe Malcolm (640 yards, seven TDs), senior Nick Rogers (425, 4 TDs) and junior Kaleb Natali (388, 6 TDs) provide balance. Southern Hills is led by senior Ashton Burian, who has rushed for 930 yards and 13 touchdowns and senior Lane Edinger, who has thrown for five scores.
Class D
Sandy Creek (2-4) vs. Waterville (3-3)
When, where: 6 p.m., Saturday, Waterville
Outlook: The Comets’ two wins so far this season have come in the Class D North-West Division, good enough to lock up third place in the division. Sandy Creek won its season opener against Herkimer, 20-18, on Sept. 10 and defeated Onondaga, 39-14, on Oct. 15 to complete league play. Senior Maddox Brown has rushed for 640 yards and four touchdowns in six games and junior Justin Thayer has also run for four scores. Defensively, Brown and Thayer lead the team in tackles with 34 each, while junior Hayden Haines has recorded three interceptions. Waterville, which finished in third place in the East Division, won it’s last game, 7-6 over Beaver River three weeks Oct. 16, before its past two games were canceled.
Crossover
Beaver River (2-5) vs. Lowville (1-5)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, Lowville
Outlook: This crossover game features two teams from Lewis County who have struggled. Beaver River, which finished in last place in the Class D North-West Division, has recorded two wins this season, both nonleague wins over Oswego and Jordan-Elbridge. Senior QB Jonah Mullin is among area leaders in passing yards (670) and has thrown four touchdowns, while rushing for two scores. Gavin Fowler, who tops the team in rushing (287 yards), has ran for two scores. Lowville’s lone win came against Mount Markham, 58-19, on Oct. 1 in a Class C2 Division game, and since then it was defeated by Canastota, 26-16, and by General Brown, 46-18. Senior QB Elijah Engelhart has passed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns and run for two more, while senior Hayden Beyer has ran for four scores and senior Max Makuch has four TD catches.
EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFFS
South Lewis (3-4) vs. New York Mills (4-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, Turin
Outlook: The Falcons are seeded fourth and will host No. 5 New York Mills in a quarterfinal. South Lewis heads into the playoffs with two straight wins, the first a 2-0 forfeit win over Thousand Islands, and then an 18-16 home win against Bishop Grimes to secure a home playoff game. QB Cody Spann rushed for two touchdowns in the win, one a 50-yard scamper, and Daniel Ortlieb also ran for a score. Spann paces South Lewis in rushing TDs with six and has also thrown for three scores. New York Mills won the previous meeting, 36-8, on Sept. 11 in the season opener for both teams.
Thousand Islands (2-4) vs. West Canada Valley (5-1)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, Newport
Outlook: The Vikings, who have lost their past two games, finished in a tie with South Lewis and Weedsport for first place in the North-West Division, each at 2-4. TI won two straight games in the middle of the season, 54-20 over Cooperstown and then 78-74 over Bishop Grimes back in Week 4 on Sept. 1. QB Jack Bashaw has thrown 21 touchdown passes in five games and has run for two others, while Dylan Aznoe has totaled 13 touchdowns, nine on scoring catches and another four on the ground. West Canada Valley, which finished in second place in the South-East Division, is coming off a 64-0 win over Cooperstown.
SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS
St. Lawrence (0-5) vs. OFA (6-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, Ogdensburg
Outlook: The Blue Devils won the regular-season meeting, 32-8, on Sept. 24. Drew Costello has rushed for 553 yards for OFA. QB Tristan Lovely has thrown for 497 yards.
Potsdam (0-5) at Malone (2-3)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Malone.
Outlook: Malone shut out Potsdam, 30-0, on Oct. 9. Malone quarterback Logan Peck has thrown for 359 yards.
