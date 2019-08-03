Football season will start Aug. 19 when teams are allowed to start preseason training camp ahead of week one.
The 2019 season, which officially begins on Friday, Sept. 6, brings a fair share of changes for the nine area Section 3 teams this season.
With teams moving between different classes — and in Watertown’s case, different sections — Section 3 has realigned some divisions for the 2019 season.
Last season, Class A was divided into two divisions, a North and South, with a total of nine teams. But of those nine teams, three have left the class for football: both Fulton and Jamesville-DeWitt moved to the Developmental League, which is in its second season, and Watertown will now play football as a member of Section 10.
The six remaining teams in Section 3 Class A, Indian River, Carthage, Whitesboro, Auburn, East Syracuse-Minoa and Central Square will form a single division.
Both Carthage and Indian River will begin its seasons on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Carrier Dome, Indian River will face Norwich and Carthage will face Maine- Endwell. Carthage and Indian River are scheduled to play each other in week five on Oct. 4 at Carthage.
For Watertown, the Cyclones will begin their season on Saturday Sept. 7 at Gouverneur.
South Jefferson, after finishing last season with an 8-1 record in the inaugural year of the Developmental League, has moved back to Class B. The Spartans are seeded in the eight-team B West division and their schedule will consist of games against Bishop Ludden, Solvay, Syracuse Tech, Cortland, Westhill, Homer and Marcellus. South Jefferson is the only local Section 3 school participating in Class B for football.
Section 3 Class B will lose reigning section champion Skaneateles, which dropped down to Class C following a single season in Class B.
While that’s good news for South Jefferson and the other Class B teams, it’s less than ideal news for Lowville, General Brown and the rest of Class C.
Section 3 Class C featured 14 teams across two divisions a season ago but will now boast 17 teams across three divisions: C East, C West and C South.
For the first time in over a decade, General Brown and Lowville will not compete in the same division. The Red Raiders will play in the East while the Lions will play in the West. However, the two teams will still play each other in the regular season, they are scheduled to meet week two, Sept. 13, at General Brown.
Though Section 3 Class C has grown, it lost Thousand Islands, which dropped down to the D division.
The Vikings will play alongside Sandy Creek and Beaver River in the eight-team, single division Class D.
South Lewis will maintain at the eight-man level. Eight-man has been split up into two divisions — eight-man Class D and eight-man Class C — and the Falcons will participate in the Class C division. The eight-man season begins slightly later than the rest of the high school season, week one for the Falcons is scheduled for Sept. 21.
