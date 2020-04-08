MOIRA — After 40 years of refereeing football in Section 10, John Simons will take over as the top high school official in the state this summer.
The Massena Central graduate and retired Salmon River Central principal, who began working a regular schedule of games in the fall of 1980, is due to begin serving a one-year term as president of the New York State Football Officials Association (NYSFOA) the third week of June. Along with maintaining a hectic game schedule once the 2020 Northern Athletic Conference season gets under way, Simons expects to keep busy off the field in his new role.
“I’ve been a vice president for a couple of years now and the way the rotation works, there are 19 chapters in our association around the state and every year a new president is picked from a chapter. There’s a regular order and this was the year for our chapter,” said Simons, who, along with having worked nearly 1,300 football games at the modified, junior varsity and varsity levels over the course of his career, has been a boys lacrosse referee for more than 20 years and officiated high school hockey for almost 20 years before retiring nearly 10 seasons ago.
“From what I’ve already seen, there’s always something going on somewhere in the state, mostly with territorial rights between different sections and chapters and what crews should be working what games,” he added. “Another thing that’s come up is one of the chapters doesn’t want to use the same shirt that the rest of the association officials are supposed to be wearing. Stuff like that. Luckily, we get along pretty well with the Plattsburgh and Syracuse chapters so those kinds of things don’t really come up.”
A member of Massena’s Class of 1967, Simons continued his education at SUNY Canton, then Canton ATC, before serving in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the service, he earned degrees from nearby Potsdam College and St. Lawrence University in Canton before being hired as a guidance counselor at Salmon River where he eventually spent more than 20 years as a principal before retiring a decade ago.
“I knew some guys like Darrel Paquin and Vic Perry that were officiating football and they said I should give it a try,” Simons said. “Yeah, sometimes coaches and fans get upset but one of the first things I was taught is that they aren’t yelling at me, they’re yelling at the uniform. I just enjoy being out there. I like the camaraderie I have with the other officials, the coaches and the kids. Being part of the game, it helps keep you young.”
“One of the toughest things about being a football official though, is the amount of time it takes. I’ve averaged more than 30 games a season and games are always toward the end of the week and on weekends, so I’ve missed out on a lot of family get-togethers and other things like that. I’m also a big deer hunter and deer season runs pretty much the same as football season so I’ve missed out on that quite a bit, too.”
Respected as one of the most reliable officials in the NAC, Simons has worked countless Section 10 playoff and championship games. His efforts have also earned him the opportunity to officiate numerous NYSPHSAA postseason matchups, culminating in two trips to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse in the past five years where he helped referee state Class AA and Class B finals.
Among the many changes that he has witness during his 40-year tenure as a football official, Simons noted that a growing number of lighted artificial turf fields in St. Lawrence County has had the most direct effect on local officiating associations already struggling with dwindling numbers.
“The new fields are beautiful but the lighted facilities are getting to be a problem for us,” he said. “When I first started out, there were more than 40 of us but now we’re down to 23 and with more and more games getting played on Friday nights, it’s getting tougher and tougher to get officials. And not just in our section, other sections are having the same problem.”
“As far as the game itself, I think we have a lot more passing now than we used to but basically it’s still football,” he added. “I like it because all types of kids can play. There’s a place for anyone whether they’re big or small.
“We have some good high school football up here. Just look at what Gouverneur and Ogdensburg have done at states that last couple of years. The problem we’ve had is there a big disparity in the league. We have some real good teams and then we have some that haven’t been real good and that’s not good for anybody.”
Serving as President of the NYSFOA will be nothing new for Simons, who also serves as president of both the Northern New York Sports Officials Council and the New York State Lacrosse Officials Association.
