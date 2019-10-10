ADAMS — The South Jefferson football team has made a weekly habit of silencing doubters throughout its resurgent return to Class B competition.
The Spartans (4-1 overall and Class B West) have already secured their place in the Section 3 Class B playoffs for the first time in five seasons entering Friday’s 7 p.m. divisional game at Homer (3-2) and remain in contention to potentially host their first Class B playoff game in more than a decade on the district’s new turf field.
South Jefferson, which has won three straight games and matched its highest win total against Class B teams since 2011, finished 8-1 last year to win the inaugural Section 3 Developmental Division after playing down in classification for 2017 as members of the Section 3 Class C North Division.
“It’s pretty important to us and to our school, our pride, to get people back into football, it kind of faded away from that but hopefully people will realize that we’re the real deal now,” said senior linebacker and leading tackler, Jackson Worden, of the team’s postseason berth.
He added: “Coming from the developmental league, people kind of mocked us and told us that’s not a real league and we’re not going to do good and all this, so we came into the season with a chip on our shoulder, saying that we’re going to prove everybody wrong. We’re here to win and we’re good enough to do it.”
The Spartans are coming off a 42-0 shutout of Westhill and have outscored opponents by a combined 119-20 during their recent three-game surge.
They have built a two-game edge over fifth-place Bishop Ludden (2-3) in the Class B West standings with two games left to play for each team, and possess the primary tiebreaker listed in the Section 3 football handbook of a head-to-head victory over the Gaelic Knights. That ensures South Jefferson will be among the four teams from their division that will advance to the Class B tournament, slated to begin Oct. 25 with quarterfinal games.
Following tonight’s challenge on the road, South Jefferson will wrap up the regular season against Marcellus (4-1) at home on Oct. 18, a critical divisional matchup between the teams tied for second in the Class B West standings entering Friday’s games.
“There haven’t really been any huge drop-offs, there seems to be a real focus in practice every day,” said Aaron Rivers, in the midst of his fifth season as South Jefferson head varsity football coach. “There haven’t been any days that we’re really lagging behind, and for the past three weeks especially, it’s been very consistent in how hard they work and how hard they focus, and I think that has translated to the field.”
The Spartans had finished a combined 1-12 against Class B teams in 2015 and 2016 before shifting divisions for the past two seasons.
Rivers cited senior leadership and offensive balance among the keys to the team’s successful return to Class B. Entering Friday’s games, South Jefferson’s offense is scoring 34.6 points per game and features the second-leading passer and third-leading rusher among area Section 3 schools.
Junior quarterback Austin Mesler has completed 32 of 74 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns to go with two interceptions, while Rasmussen has rushed for 728 yards and 12 TDs.
Junior Caleb Petrie has added 307 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while senior wide receiver Colden Montague leads the Spartans with 12 catches for 117 yards and three scores.
Rasmussen, Montague, Worden, and fellow senior Jeff Messenger have served as captains for the second straight year and have each been with the program for at least three seasons.
“Going from a team that was struggling to gradually getting better, it’s a good feeling,” Rasmussen said. “And it’s good knowing that next year we’re going to leave here and the team should be good again, so we’re just trying to leave everything we got here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.