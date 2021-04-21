ADAMS — A COVID case in the South Jefferson School District has resulted in the cancellation of Friday’s football game against Watertown. The game will not be made up, ending the Spartans’ season.
Friday’s game would have been South Jefferson’s fifth of the season, but only fourth regular season game. Last Friday’s contest against Carthage was deemed a scrimmage due an insufficient amount of practices between games for the Spartans.
The cancellation will also conclude Watertown’s football season, South Jefferson was set to be the Cyclones’ final game of the year and they will not reschedule.
South Jefferson is expected to begin its boys lacrosse season next week with a game against Watertown to start the season on Thursday, April 29. It’s unclear if the COVID quarantine that forced the cancellation of Friday’s football game will impact the beginning of South Jefferson’s boys lacrosse season.
“I don’t know yet, we’re still sorting that out,” South Jefferson Athletic Director Jay Wiley said. “We have to look at who plays both sports and if it delays the start of that season or not.”
Randy Fuller coaches both the football team and the boys lacrosse team for South Jefferson.
South Jefferson finished the season with a 1-2 record, their one win came against Beaver River on March 31, a 38-29 victory. The Cyclones finished 1-3, their only win also came against Beaver River, a four-overtime thriller that finished with Watertown winning 58-52.
