High school football
LOWVILLE — After a undefeated regular season, the South Lewis Falcons’ season came to a close with a 76-42 loss to West Canada Valley in the Section 3 eight-man semifinals Monday night.
West Canada Valley (6-1) advances to play Weedsport (7-0) in the eight-man championship game at 8:30 a.m. at the Carrier Dome on Saturday.
n Carthage (8-1) will play Auburn (7-2) in the Section 3 Class A championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carrier Dome, and Lowville (9-0) will play Cato-Meridian (9-0) in the Class C title game at 2 p.m. Saturday also at the Carrier Dome.
