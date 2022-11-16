The New York State Public High School Association announced Wednesday the postponement of the far west regional football games due to the forecasted snowstorm scheduled to target Western New York this weekend.
Far west regional games — the state’s quarterfinals — involving Class AA, A, B, C and D matchups have been moved from Saturday to 6 p.m. Monday in each case.
Games for the teams from the Buffalo and Rochester areas will take place at the site of the Section 5 team (Rochester) except in Class D.
In Class AA, Bennett will play at McQuaid, in Class A, Jamestown plays at Hilton, in Class B, Iroquois at Batavia and in Class C, Lackawanna at Attica. The Class D game involving Randolph and Oakfield-Alabama/Elba has been scheduled for SUNY Brockport.
Winners of those games advance to the state semifinals.
No new announcement has been made for this weekend’s other regionals, which includes General Brown’s scheduled noon game Saturday against Section 4’s Waverly in a Class C quarterfinal at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in Cicero.
The Syracuse area does not include a forecast of snow for Friday and Saturday, however Jefferson County is under a lake-effect storm warning for the weekend, with snow forecasts totaling in feet by Sunday.
General Brown will travel from Dexter for the game.
The state semifinals in all five classifications will be played next weekend (Nov. 25-27) at regional sites and then the state championships will be the weekend of Dec. 2-4 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
