PLATTSBURGH — Will Varney brought his talents to Plattsburgh on Friday.
The junior running back for Potsdam piled up 278 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the Sandstoners (7-2) to a commanding 30-0 victory over Beekmantown (6-3) in a state Class B football first round game at Plattsburgh High School.
Potsdam advanced to play against a Section 2 opponent in a regional final Nov. 15 at Massena High School.
“Before the game, we were just focused and ready to go,” Varney said. “We were simply ready to play, came out hard and kept that going all game.
“This win means a lot to everyone.”
Bobby Voss accounted for the Sandstoners’ other two scores in the game and was second in rushing for Potsdam with 64 yards.
The Sandstoners ran for 415 yards as a team.
“The linemen came out so hard right from the start,” Varney said. “This was a great team effort by everyone.”
The Potsdam defense limited the Eagles to 29 yards of total offense and never let Beekmantown reach the red zone.
Matthew Phippen, Dustin Agen and Voss all had an interception for the Sandstoners, and special teams also played a huge role in the game, as Potsdam recovered two onside kick attempts.
“When you play a great team like Potsdam, they can expose a lot of things, and Potsdam was so good against us,” Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier said.
“This was disappointing. A 30-0 final is extremely disappointing. We did not play good football. We did not play the football we could have.”
After a sluggish start by both squads, the Sandstoners opened scoring when Voss found the end zone on a 1-yard run with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Eleven seconds later, after Potsdam had recovered the ensuing kickoff attempt, Varney took it 40 yards to the house to give the Sandstoners a 12-0 lead just like that.
Varney recorded a 4-yard score with 1:40 to go in the second quarter, which extended Potsdam’s lead to 18-0 by halftime.
Any hope of a Beekmantown comeback was quickly extinguished in the third quarter when Varney capped off a five-play drive to start the second half with a 52-yard scamper across the goal line.
“It’s hard to explain that feeling when you score,” Varney said. “My favorite moment is when I cross into the end zone and then turn around and see all my teammates running toward me. It’s all about the team, and you want to celebrate those moments together.”
Voss capped off scoring with a 6-yard rush to the end zone with 4:58 remaining in the third quarter.
The game was a rematch of last year’s sub-regional, which the Eagles won 15-0.
“Last year we made a lot of mistakes and those were the difference,” said Potsdam coach Jim Kirka. “Tonight, our line was the difference. They did their job and on offense Will (Varney) did the rest.”
The Sandstoners were determined to change the narrative in the rematch.
“On the first play of the game last year, they returned it for a touchdown, and we did not want to let anything like that happen again,” Varney said.
“Beekmantown is an excellent football team, and we knew they would present a lot of challenges to us.”
The Eagles end their season with a 6-3 record and a Section 7 championship, thanks to a 34-19 defeat of Plattsburgh High last weekend.
“We had a ton of guys in new spots throughout the course of the year,” Lozier said. “They worked hard during the course of the season. It’s amazing we won as much as we did. The players do have a lot to be proud of.”
Courier Observer sportswriter Alain St. Pierre contributed to this report.
