CLAYTON — Connor MacKay spoke modestly following Thousand Islands’ 54-28 win over South Lewis.
“It was a little weird at first, but we got the hang of,” he said.
In the school’s initial game of eight-man football, MacKay made sure to leave a mark. The result was 154 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
And that might not even be the best performance of the night for the Vikings. Emmet Baker began his senior football season on an equally dominating note, rushing for 269 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He was moving the ball at a rate of 13 yards per carry.
With the move to eight-man came a lot of questions for the Vikings.
How much faster will the game feel? How much more pressure will there be to wrap up the opponent early? What plays will transfer from 11-man to eight-man?
Against South Lewis — a program entering its fourth season of eight-man ball — the Vikings found success on both sides of the ball early on.
Offensively Baker and MacKay ran the show, literally.
“It was just smash mouth football right down the middle,” MacKay said. “We were hammering them and just kept at it.”
Baker’s first score came on a 32-yard run, four minutes into the first quarter. Once he broke through the line, Baker cut left toward the open field — he reached the end zone almost untouched.
“It was fun, it was fast, we were going at it, definitely a lot more open field,” Baker said. “It was fun, it was different. We’re going to get used to it for the next couple of games.”
Baker scored again, late in the third quarter, on a 58-yard run, his longest of the game.
In between Baker’s two touchdowns, MacKay trampled his way through defenders and into the end zone. His biggest of four touchdowns came just before the half. He scampered 31 yards for the score to give the Vikings a 30-8 lead after two quarters.
Eight-man games are typically high-scoring affairs due to the lack of defenders. From the start though, Thousand Islands performed well on defense. The Vikings wrapped up the ball-carriers early and prevented South Lewis from breaking off many of those long runs that usually result in touchdowns.
“It’s a lot of space, a lot of open field tackling,” Vikings coach Ryan Kendall said. “The boys did really well with it. Made a nice transition, offense came together. Kids looked good out there.”
When it comes down to game time, and the ball is about to be snapped, Kendall wants his players to react with instinct rather than analysis.
“So, the philosophy is pretty simple,” he said. “We practice all week in terms of getting alignment, getting the kids ready to play, get them at the snap where they need to be. And we always tell them that at the snap, you just have to do it. Do what comes natural, don’t over think.”
Training them to pursue the ball-carrier and wrap up a player on first contact has been an emphasis in practice from the start.
“In eight-man there’s so much space, there’s so much one-on-one stuff,” Kendall said. “So, the faster we can derail a play, or make somebody make a move, the quicker we can do that, the better it is.”
South Lewis’ most productive player was sophomore Clayton Kreager, who finished with 90 rushing yards and three touchdowns. However, he only carried the ball six times. Quarterback Cody Spann and running back Parker Kristoff were the Falcons’ primary offensive weapons throughout the game. Kristoff had 69 rushing yards while Spann finished with 54 rushing yards and 96 passing yards. He also tossed one touchdown.
The Vikings are scheduled to play South Lewis again along with a game against Bishop Grimes, another eight-man program.
“It’s a lot different than 11-man, that’s for sure,” MacKay said.
