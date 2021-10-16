Times Staff Report
MASSENA — Junior DeShawn Walton caught six passes for 184 yards including three for touchdowns as the Massena football team bounced back from its first NAC loss with a 40-14 win Friday night over Canton at Mike Nicholas Field.
Walton combined with senior quarterback Dominic Monacelli to generate the majority of the offense for the Red Raiders (4-1) as the duo connected for touchdown passes of 57, 19 and 47 yards. Monacelli wound up completing eight of 16 passes for 214 yards with one interception while running the ball six times for 69 yards, including touchdown runs of three and 13 yards.
The other Red Raider touchdown came three plays into the game when senior Chris Kucipak stepped in front of pass from Canton’s David Zuhlsdorf and ran into the endzone from 27 yards out just 1:16 into the game.
The teams went scoreless through the rest of the first quarter before Massena took control in the second quarter where Monacelli swept into the endzone from three yards out with 3:57 left in the half. After stopping the next Canton possession on a fumble recovery on their own 43, Monacelli found a wide-open Watson breaking across the middle of the field for a 57-yard touchdown strike with 1:12 remaining that pushed the halftime lead to 20-0.
Massena added another seven points just five plays into the second half on a 13-yard run by Monacelli followed by the PAT kick by Noah Park. The Golden Bears answered with their first scoring drive, marching 60 yards on 11 plays with Zuhlsdorf hooking up with Lane Rayburn for a 12-yard touchdown reception.
The Red Raiders went ahead 40-6 with two quick scoring drives in the fourth quarter including a 19-yard touchdown pass from Monacelli to Walton with 10:46 remaining. Then, after stopping the Bears on downs, Monacelli threw a short pass out to the right sideline to Walton, who cut it back to the inside then back to the outside for a 47-yard touchdown reception that closed out the scoring for Massena with 8:40 left.
VanBrocklin, who finished with 106 yards rushing on 25 carries, went in from three yards out on his last run of the night to wrap up the scoeing with 3:19 remaining.
Massena will now get set to host undefeated Gouverneur on Friday while Canton plays host to Potsdam next Saturday.
GOUVERNEUR 59, POTSDAM 8
Vincent Thomas scored three touchdowns to lead unbeaten Gouverneur past the Sandstoners in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Potsdam.
Thomas scored on runs of 50 and 83 yards and also returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown for the Wildcats (5-0).
Kyle Savage scored on runs of 92 and 48 yards and Holden Stowell passed for 168 yards, including a touchdown.
Gavin Phillips rushed for 128 yards for Potsdam (0-5).
SANDY CREEK 39, ONONDAGA 14
Maddox Brown ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as Sandy Creek picked up a key Section 3 Class D North-West Division win with a victory over Onondaga in Sandy Creek.
Brown scored on runs of three and five yards out while Justin Thayer added a couple of scoring runs for the Comets (2-3, 1-2). Mason Ennist supplied 126 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for Sandy Creek. Ennist added a forced fumble and fumble recovery on the defensive end for the Comets.
Will’Zarion Jones and Starmel Hardy scored on TD runs for the Tigers (1-5, 1-2).
WESTHILL 50, SOUTH JEFFERSON 8
Westhill outscored South Jefferson 30-0 in the first half en route to a Class B West game in Syracuse.
South Jefferson (0-6, 0-4) scored its touchdown in the fourth quarter and a run by Cole Doldo and converted the two points.
Westhill improved to 3-3, 2-1.
OTHER GAMES
Lowville’s game at Sherburne-Earlville was postponed.
South Lewis received a forfeit from Thousand Islands in an eight-man game that was scheduled to be played in Clayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.