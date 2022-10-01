WATERTOWN — Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns as Watertown High School beat Ithaca 24-6 in a nonleague game football game Friday night at Watertown High School.

Ademola-Sadipe ran for scores of 15 and 68 yards, and John Flowers added a one-yard scoring plunge and tossed 26-yard scoring pass to Johnathon Porco for Watertown (1-4 overall).

