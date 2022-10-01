WATERTOWN — Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns as Watertown High School beat Ithaca 24-6 in a nonleague game football game Friday night at Watertown High School.
Ademola-Sadipe ran for scores of 15 and 68 yards, and John Flowers added a one-yard scoring plunge and tossed 26-yard scoring pass to Johnathon Porco for Watertown (1-4 overall).
Jalen Morales recorded five tackles and an interception for Watertown.
BEAVER RIVER 14, ONONDAGA 8
Quarterback Derrick Zehr found Kade Schneider on a 17-yard scoring pass as Beaver River rallied to beat Onondaga in a Section 3 Class D West game in Nedrow.
Schneider also scored on a 17-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion run for the Beavers (3-1, 2-1), which scored all 14 points in the fourth quarter. Zehr went 10-for-19 for 147 yards and a TD, and Jacob Boliver and Logan Cardinell each made an interception for Beaver River.
Najeh Bey supplied a two-yard scoring run and Gabron Polk recorded five catches for 78 yards for the Tigers (0-4, 0-3).
INDIAN RIVER 22, CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 20
Connor McMahon scored on a pair of touchdown runs as the Warriors overcame a slow start to defeat the Thunder in a Class B North East game at Ilion.
McMahon found the end zone from three and five yards out for Indian River (5-0, 2-0), which had the start of the game delayed a half-hour due to transportation issues. Derek Jones picked up a six-yard scoring run for the Warriors.
Braden Moreau recorded all three touchdowns on runs of one, two and nine yards for Central Valley Academy (2-3, 2-1).
ONEIDA 35, SOUTH JEFFERSON 8
The Indians (2-3, 1-2) used a 21-point second quarter to beat the Spartans in a Class B North-East matchup in Adams.
Isaac Quonce posted an 18-yard touchdown run for South Jefferson (1-3, 0-2).
James Wheeler IV scored the last three touchdowns of the game as the Red Devils pulled away to beat the Red Raiders (1-3) in a Class C-2 game at Verona.
Wheeler generated 158 yards and scores of two, six and 19 yards for Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (3-2, 2-2). The senior also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Rossi for the Red Devils.
SOUTH LEWIS 14, THOUSAND ISLANDS 6
Aiden Highers scored on a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to lift the Falcons to victory over the Vikings in an eight-man North-West Division game in Turin.
Ivan Branagan scored the other touchdown for South Lewis (2-2, 2-0) on a 30-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Quarterback Jack Ludlow rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game at 6-6 for Thousand Islands (1-4, 0-2).
Quarterback Clayton Kreager rushed for 107 yards on 12 carries to pace the Falcons and also passed for 24 yards. Brangan ran for 69 yards on six carries.
The Blue Devils scored the final 22 points of the game to defeat the Huskies (2-2, 2-1) in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Malone led 14-12 in the second quarter after touchdown runs of 21 and 31 yards by Logan Peck, who finished with 133 yards.
Justice McIntyre led OFA (5-0, 4-0) rushing for 220 yards and scoring four touchdowns, including two on runs of 40 and 47 yards.
Andrew Loffler gained 77 yards for the Blue Devils.
POTSDAM 30, ST. LAWRENCE 6
Brodey Hughes rushed for 221 yards on 30 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Sandstoners (1-3) past the Larries in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Potsdam.
Nathan White rushed for 59 yards to lead the Larries (0-4, 0-3).
