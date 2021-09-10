HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
WATERTOWN — The Watertown football team’s season-opening Northern Athletic Conference game at Malone on Saturday was postponed by Watertown school officials because of concerns about COVID-19.
Watertown athletic director George Emrich said the decision was made because Jefferson County is located in a current COVID-19 red zone.
“We are waiting for more guidance,” Emrich said. “The New York State Education Department has asked us to follow CDC guidance and we’re following the advice of our medical directors.”
Emrich also said that decision only involves the school’s football team and not other sports. The Cyclones are set to host Potsdam in football at 6 p.m. Friday.
