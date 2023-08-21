The moment Vince Williams stepped back on the turf field adjacent to Case Middle School on Saturday, he felt like he was home again.
After being away for a decade, Williams has returned to coach the Watertown football team, guiding the squad into its training camp that continued Monday afternoon and into the evening.
“Honestly, it feels like I never left,” Williams said.
Now with Williams back at the helm, the Cyclones hope they can take a step forward this year after enduring a rough season in 2022.
“It feels nice,” senior Camiren Collins said. “It’s whole new group of people, especially the coaches, I like the way it’s being done right now versus last time.”
A former standout football player at the school, Williams coached Watertown from 2008 through the 2013 season, after which Kyle LaLonde took over as head coach.
“Ten years is a long time, it is,” Williams said. “I just think we had a lot of changes and the stars kind of aligned for me personally ... and some of the kids reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to coach here again, so they kind of influenced me in that regard.”
Williams previously guided Watertown to the Section 3 playoffs on three occasions, with the team reaching a Class A sectional final in 2010 at the then Carrier Dome.
“I coached modified the last two years at South Jeff, so I coached against and competed against the majority of the kids, so I know them and it feels like home to me,” Williams said.
Last year, the Cyclones rejoined Section 3 after playing the previous two seasons in Section 10’s Northern Athletic Conference, also winning a pair of Section 10 titles.
“I work here at Case and I taught at the high school for like 12, 13 years, so I know the majority of all the kids, except for maybe the COVID group of kids,” Williams said. “Like the kids that are seniors, I don’t know them, but all the rest of them I know because I taught at Case.”
Watertown fared just 2-7 last season, recording nonleague wins against Ithaca and South Jefferson, with the last in a season-ending crossover game.
“Playing in Class A, people don’t understand how tough Class A in Section 3 is,” Williams said. “It’s top-notch football and I’ve always said if you can come out of Section 3 Class A and win a sectional title, you have a legit shot at winning a state championship. ... So everything we’re going to have to do, we’re going to have to work, we’re going to have to scratch and claw, we’re going to have to get better every single day. Class A is just a tough, tough conference.”
“We learned that we really shouldn’t back down,” Collins said. “Because most of the time that we lost is because people started putting their heads down and got tired. We’ve just got to move on from that.”
The Cyclones will open their season with two road games, starting with a game at West Genesee on Sept. 8 and at Central Square on Sept. 15 before hosting Fulton at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.
“Working with the majority of the kids over the summer, we have a lot of athletes and a lot of speed,” Williams said. “One thing is our success is going to depend on our quarterback position because we put so much effort and time on our quarterbacks to perform and run a college-style offense. And the biggest thing is we’re only going to be successful as our offense and defensive lines. If we can physically match up well up front, we have potential.”
“There’s more coaches, so we have more time to work on a specific area, rather then the other time when we just had three coaches and everybody was doing things just based off of research,” Collins said. “These coaches have more experience when it comes to the positions that we play.”
Cyclones junior Marquel Jefferson added: “It’s been nice going seven-on-seven with practice going on, it’s getting hot out, though. But it’s good, a lot of people are showing up for practice, you have more people, like more linemen in drills, so it’s good.”
Along with Watertown, Indian River’s team returned to practice Monday, with double sessions, which also stretched into the evening hours.
“It feels good, a fresh start,” Warriors senior Derek Jones said. “We’re going to be better, better than last year. I’m going to do my best always for the team, for myself and try and make it back to the Dome.”
Last season the Warriors fared 9-2 as they reached a Section 3 final for the second consecutive season. Last year’s campaign was capped by a 14-0 loss to Homer in the Class B title game at the Dome.
“What we learned from last year is to just learn from what we couldn’t do and just move forward,” Jones said.
Indian River lost some leadership to graduation on both sides of the ball, but return a solid core. On offense, the Warriors return their whole running attack, one that combined to score 49 touchdowns on the ground.
“We lost a lot of our offensive line and some key guys on defense,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said. “But I’m really excited about the amount of work that the guys put in during the offseason, but we’ve still got to get that in-game experience for those guys that weren’t starters last year.”
Seniors Jones and Kane Lynch each rushed for 1,000-plus yards last year and scored 16 and 10 touchdowns, respectively, and fellow senior running backs Ethan Hattori (eight touchdowns), Dylan Riley (five TDs) and Azhari Berroa-Prensa (four TDs) are back, as well as senior quarterback Riley Alexander.
“We’ve got good running backs, good in their own ways, so we’re looking forward to this year,” Jones said. “Some are shiftier, they can find the holes better, are stronger and our defense is good.”
On defense, Indian River lost standout leaders Nathan Rush and Davin Dewaine to graduation, as well as Luis Acevedo.
But the team will look for leadership from linebackers James Huffman IV and Cameron Williams-Patterson and defensive back Bruce Shawcross on defense with each returning for their junior seasons.
“We lost some good guys from last year,” Williams-Patterson said. “I feel that we’re going to be strong and better. But we know we have to improve this year.”
Indian River will open its season with a nonleague game at Beekmantown at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 before hosting rival Carthage in a Class B division crossover game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.
“They seem to work pretty hard,” Marsell said of his team. “They still have to figure out how we do things, we’re looking for some leaders to emerge, but it’s just day two. I love the kids and I do like the work ethic that I’ve seen so far. We’ve just got to move at a little bit faster pace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.