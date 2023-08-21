The Watertown football team gathers around coach Vince Williams in between practice sessions Monday on the school’s turf field. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

The moment Vince Williams stepped back on the turf field adjacent to Case Middle School on Saturday, he felt like he was home again.

After being away for a decade, Williams has returned to coach the Watertown football team, guiding the squad into its training camp that continued Monday afternoon and into the evening.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.