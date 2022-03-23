Watertown is heading back home to Section 3 this football season.
The Cyclones will play in the Class A Division of Section 3 for the upcoming fall 2022 football campaign. It will be the first year that Watertown will play a full Section 3 schedule since the 2018 season.
The Cyclones played a limited calendar against Section 3 schools in the Fall Sports II season of 2021. Watertown won the 2019 and 2021 Section 10 Class A championships, but will take on rival Carthage in the season-opener at 7 p.m. Sept, 2 at Carthage according to the schedule released by Section 3 on Wednesday.
Watertown and Carthage will be part of one nine-team Class A Division with Auburn, Corcoran, East Syracuse-Minoa, Fayetteville-Manlius, New Hartford and West Genesee.
The other big move for north country schools is Indian River will transition to Class B after spending many seasons in Class A. The Warriors won the state Class A championship in 2014 after beating Section 2’s Queensbury, 63-38.
Indian River will still play against rival Carthage in a crossover matchup 7 p.m. Sept. 9 when it travels to Carthage. The Warriors will be joined by South Jefferson, Central Valley Academy, Camden and Oneida in the Class B North West Division. The other Class B teams of Homer, Syracuse Institute of Technology, Chittenango, Cortland and Westhill will form the South West Division.
General Brown, who reached the Class C title game last season, and Lowville will be together again in the Section 3 C2 Division along with Adirondack, Holland Patent, Southern Hills (Tully and LaFayette), Vernon-Verona-Sherrill and Westmoreland/Oriskany. The teams in C1 are Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Science, Canastota, Cazenovia, Clinton, Marcellus, defending champion Skaneateles and Solvay.
Sandy Creek and Beaver River are part of the Class D West Division along with Cato-Meridian, Onondaga and Utica Notre Dame/Utica Academy of Science. The Class D East consists of Dolgeville, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mount Markham, Sherburne-Earlville and Waterville.
South Lewis and Thousand Islands will remain in the North-West Division of the eight-man league, along with Bishop Grimes, Morrisville-Eaton and Weedsport. The East Division of eight-man will have Coopertown, Frankfort-Schyuler, New York Mills, Sauquoit Valley and West Canada Valley.
Playoffs and crossover games for non-postseason teams will start on Oct. 28.
