HS FOOTBALL WEEK 2
SECTION 3
Game of the Week
Class A National
Indian River (0-0) vs. Fayetteville-Manlius (1-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Philadelphia
Outlook: This game marks the season opener for Indian River, which had last week’s road matchup against West Genesee canceled after part of the Warriors’ team was placed in quarantine during the first week of practice in August. Indian River was to have played back on Sept. 3, but Utica Proctor opted out of the game. Indian River went 3-1 in the Fall II season in the spring after forging a 7-2 record in 2019. Now seniors, running backs Rowan Marsell and Michael Davis spearheaded the Warriors on offense in the spring, with Marsell running for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns in the four games and Davis totaling 596 yards on the ground. Fayetteville-Manlius is coming off a 54-14 season-opening triumph over Carthage last Friday. The Hornets are one of three teams that moved down from Class AA to compete in Class A this year, along with Christian Brothers Academy and West Genesee.
Class C2
General Brown (1-0) vs. Holland Patent (1-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Holland Patent
Outlook: The Lions rolled to a 43-20 triumph in their season opener at Mount Markham last Saturday. Running back Gabe Malcolm led the way for General Brown by rushing for 111 yards on 11 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, and fullback Nick Rogers ran 76 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Rawleigh and Sheamus Devine also scored on the ground for the Lions. Holland Patent defeated Lowville, 34-29 last week.
Lowville (0-1) vs. Cazenovia (1-0)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Cazenovia
Outlook: The Red Raiders opened their season at home last Friday and were outlasted by Holland Patent, as the Golden Knights scored a touchdown in the final minute of regulation to prevail. Quarterback Elijah Englehart threw for a pair of touchdowns, totaling 113 yards in the air, and also ran for a one-yard touchdown plunge for Lowville. Wideout Kennedy Duncan caught five passes for 88 yards and a score for the Red Raiders.
Class D North-West
Beaver River (0-1) vs. Oswego (1-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Beaver Falls
Outlook: The Beavers experienced a rough start to their season last Friday with a 16-0 loss on the road to Bainbridge-Guilford of Section IV. Beaver River fared 6-3 in its 2019 campaign, defeating Thousand Islands in a Class D quarterfinal before being bested by Waterville in a sectional semifinal. Oswego is off to a 1-0 start in Section 3’s Independent Division.
Sandy Creek (1-0) vs. Cato-Meridian (1-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, Cato
Outlook: The Comets defeated Herkimer, 20-18, in overtime in the season opener for both teams last Friday. After Maddox Brown rushed for a touchdown and ran in the two-point conversion in overtime for Sandy Creek, the Comets made a defensive stand by denying Herkimer’s conversion attempt after the ensuing score. Brown racked up 181 yards on the ground on 35 carries.
Eight-Man
North-West
South Lewis (0-1) vs. Morrisville-Eaton (1-0)
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Turin
Outlook: The Falcons look to rebound after a 36-18 loss to New York Mills last Saturday to open its season. South Lewis will take part in its home opener after posting a 6-1 record in eight-man football in 2019, reaching the playoffs.
Thousand Islands (0-1) vs. West Canada Valley
When, Where: 1 p.m., Saturday, Clayton
Outlook: The Vikings are competing in the eight-man league after playing in Section 3’s Class D in 2019. Thousand Islands, which won all three of its games in the spring season, will look to bounce back after a 64-16 loss to Morrisville-Eaton in its season opener.
SECTION 10
Potsdam (0-1) vs. Watertown (0-0)
When, where: 6 tonight, Watertown
Outlook: Watertown, which is hosting its season opener, is once again competing in the Northern Athletic Conference after it won a Section 10 title in 2019 by defeating Canton, 44-28, in the Class A final for its first sectional title in 21 years. Potsdam is coming off a 46-14 loss to Ogdensburg Free Academy last Saturday its season opener.
Canton (0-0) vs. OFA (1-0)
Where, when: 7 tonight, Ogdensburg
Outlook: OFA rolled to a 46-14 triumph over Potsdam last week, led by Drew Costello, who ran for 155 yards and scored three touchdowns. Canton, which reached a Section 10 final in 2019, is playing in its season opener.
Malone (0-0) vs. Massena (1-0)
Where, when: 7 tonight, Massena
Outlook: Massena handled rival St. Lawrence Central, 38-14, in its season opener Friday in Brasher Falls. The Red Raiders start the home portion of the schedule against Malone, whose opening game was scrapped when opponent Watertown did not travel due to COVID-19 precautions.
