HS FOOTBALL WEEK 4
SECTION 3
Game of the Week
Class A National
Carthage (0-1) vs. Fulton (0-2, 0-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, Carthage
Outlook: This marks the first game for Carthage since 14-year-old Tyler Christman died on Sept. 21 from a severe brain injury he suffered during a junior varsity football game at West Genesee on Sept. 18. Consequently, the Comets’ game last week against rival Indian River was canceled and will not be made up. This will the first Class A National Division game of the season for Carthage, while Fulton is 0-1 in the division. Carthage opened its campaign in a 54-14 loss at Fayetteville-Manlius on Sept. 10 in a division crossover game. Senior Carter Kempney led the way for the Comets by rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Lincoln Escudero ran for 67 yards. Fulton is coming off a 59-12 drubbing to Central Square in a division game last Friday. The Comets will also be playing their first varsity football game on the school’s new turf.
Indian River (1-0) vs. Whitesboro (1-2)
When, Where: 6:30 tonight, Whitesboro
Outlook: Like Carthage, this is just the second game of the season for Indian River, which had its first two games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The Warriors opened their campaign with a 51-20 home triumph over Fayetteville-Manlius in a division crossover game two weeks ago on Sept. 17. Indian River, which trailed at halftime, was paced by its rushing attack, led on this night by Gabe Lynch, who ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns, as well as fellow seniors Rowan Marsell (146 yards, TD) and Michael Davis (112 yards, TD). This will also be the Warriors’ first divisional game this season. Whitesboro lost to F-M last week, 28-20.
Class B West
South Jefferson (0-3, 0-1) vs. Homer (3-0, 1-0)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Adams
Outlook: South Jefferson will square off with Class B West Division leader Homer, which opened divisional play with a 51-20 win over Institute of Technology Central last Friday. The Spartans lost to Marcellus, 57-12, last Friday in a road game in its first division game. Cole Doldo and Derrick Sciarabba each ran for a touchdown to pace South Jefferson. Sciarabba, a senior running back who is a transfer from Carthage, leads area rushers with 318 yards on the ground and has scored four touchdowns in the three games.
Class C2
Lowville (0-3, 0-2) vs. Mount Markham (0-2)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Lowville
Outlook: The Red Raiders will look to breakthrough for their first win of the season. Lowville is coming off a 35-20 road loss to Class C2 Division co-leader Little Falls last Friday, to fall to 0-2 in the division. The Red Raiders received a rushing touchdown from Dalton Myers, Hayden Beyer and Sean Kelly in the loss. Senior quarterback Elijah Englehart leads Lowville as he’s thrown for 228 yards and three scores. After this week, the team has back-to-back road games at Canastota and Sherburne-Earlville before hosting General Brown in its regular-season finale on Oct. 21.
General Brown (3-0) vs. Little Falls (3-0)
When, Where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dexter
Outlook: This will be General Brown’s first game since longtime Lions coach Steve Fisher passed away on Monday at the age of 75. This will also be General Brown’s home opener this season on the field named after Fisher, who coached at the school for 45 years. General Brown is off to a 3-0 start, including a 2-0 forfeit win against Sherburne-Earlville last week after a 28-6 win at Holland Patent on Sept. 17. The Lions are led by senior quarterback Eli Rawleigh, who has thrown for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores, and Gabe Malcolm and Nick Rogers as both have run for two TDs. General Brown and Little Falls, both unbeaten, meet with first place on the line in the Class C2 Division.
Eight-Man
North-West
South Lewis (1-2) vs. West Canada Valley (3-0)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Turin
Outlook: This marks the third division crossover game of season for Falcons, who will open divisional play next week with a home game against Weedsport. South Lewis broke through last week for the first victory of the season with a 40-36 nonleague win at Tupper Lake. Quarterback Cody Spann passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 168 yards and a pair of scores on 12 carries, while Daniel Ortlieb ran for two TDs.
Thousand Islands (1-2) vs. Bishop Grimes (2-0, 1-0)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Clayton
Outlook: Tonight marks the first divisional game of the season for Thousand Islands. The Vikings won their first game of the year with a 54-20 victory at Cooperstown last Saturday. Quarterback Jack Ludlow led the way for TI by passing for 435 yards and six touchdowns and also ran for 93 yards and a score while Dylan Aznoe hauled in six catches for 150 yards and three scores.
SECTION 10
Gouverneur (2-0) vs. Watertown (2-0)
When, Where: Noon, Saturday, Watertown
Outlook: This matchup of undefeated teams is the only Section 10 game this weekend as three other games were postponed. Gouverneur has outscored two teams 84-6 and Watertown has outscored its foes 79-22. Both teams are primarily running teams. Kyle Savage (212 yards) and Carter Baer (192) lead Gouverneur. Deante Hall (256) and Joel Davis (117) lead Watertown.
