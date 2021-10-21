HS FOOTBALL WEEK 7
SECTION 10
Game of the Week
Watertown (4-1) vs. OFA (5-1, 4-1)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Watertown
Outlook: Watertown will look to finish up its regular season strong with a victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in an Northern Adirondack Conference game. Last week, the Cyclones rolled to a 44-8 victory at St. Lawrence Central as Deante Hall ran for 194 yards and four touchdowns and Jack Clough and Joel Davis each rushed for a score. Hall, a senior running back has totaled 701 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in five games to lead the NAC in both categories. Watertown is 1-1 this season at home with its last loss on their home turf coming in a 37-18 decision to Governeur back on Oct. 2. Playing in the NAC for the second straight season, this is the final tuneup before the playoffs for Watertown, which triumphed in its return to Section 10 play in 2019, when it defeated Canton, 44-28, to claim the Class A sectional championship. OFA features a balanced offense. Drew Costello has rushed for 422 yards. Tristan Lovely is OFA’s starting quarterback and he has passed for 390 yards. Connor Graveline played while Lovely was injured earlier this season and he has passed for 393 yards. Justice McIntyre has caught 21 passes for 446 yards.
Gouverneur (5-0) vs. Massena (4-2, 4-1)
When, where: 6 p.m., tonight, Massena
Potsdam (0-4) vs. Canton (1-3)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Canton
St. Lawrence (0-5) vs. Malone (1-3)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Malone
SECTION 3
Class A National
Carthage (2-2, 2-0) vs. Whitesboro (3-3, 1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, Carthage
Outlook: The Comets enter the final night of their regular season alone in first place in the Class A National Division, one-half game ahead of Indian River (1-0) and one game in front of Whitesboro (1-1). Carthage, which was foiled on its homecoming night in a 41-38 shootout loss to East Syracuse-Minoa last Thursday, will try and bounce back on its senior night against Whitesboro. Senior running back Carter Kempney, who ran for four touchdowns against ESM, leads area runners in yardage on the ground (746) and touchdowns (11) on 88 carries. Senior quarterback and junior running back Josh Bigelow have each run for three scores. Whitesboro is coming off a 32-8 home win against Central Square.
Indian River (3-0, 1-0) vs. Central Square (1-4, 1-2)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, Central Square
Outlook: The Warriors, who stand at 1-0 in the division, will attempt to finish out an unusual regular season by playing just the fourth game of their campaign. Looking back, four of Indian River’s games were canceled this season, only one by its own accord when it didn’t play on Sept. 10 with several players in quarantine. The Warriors also had games called off by their opponent, including Utica Proctor, Carthage and last week by Fulton. Indian River has certainly fielded a lethal offense when it has hit the field, led by senior Rowan Marsell, who has ran for 576 yards and six touchdowns on 49 carries. Fellow backs Gabe Lynch, who has scored six touchdowns and rushed for 435 yards on 65 carries and Michael Davis, who has totaled 319 yards and a touchdown on 33 touches, have also been most efficient on the ground.
Class B West
South Jefferson (0-6, 0-4) vs. Cortland (0-6, 0-4)
When, where: 7 tonight, Adams
Outlook: This is perhaps South Jefferson’s best opportunity thus far to break into the win column as they host Cortland and both teams sit in a tie for last place the Class B West Division. The Spartans, who are hosting their senior night, are coming off a 50-8 loss at Westhill last Friday, while Cortland suffered a 34-0 setback at Homer last Friday night as well. South Jefferson has scored 83 points this season compared to Cortland’s 30, but the Tigers have yielded 222 points this season and the Spartans have given up 328. Derrick Sciarabba paces the Spartans with 481 yards from scrimmage, mostly on the ground, and has scored a pair of touchdowns.
Class D North-West
Beaver River (2-4, 0-2) vs. Cato-Meridian (4-1, 2-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, Cato
Outlook: This is the Beavers last chance to record a win in the Class D North-West Division. Beaver River had a prime opportunity to win their first game against a Section 3 Class D team, but were outlasted at home, 7-6, by Waterville last Saturday. Gavin Fowler ran for the only score for the Beavers, who on the other side of the ball allowed only a touchdown in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Jonah Mullin leads all area quarterbacks with 627 yards passing and four touchdowns while running for two scores along with totaling 222 yards on the ground on 69 carries. Fowler tops the team in rushing with 264 yards of his own on 62 touches and a pair of TDs. Second-place Cato-Meridian is coming off a 39-14 loss to division leader Adirondack.
Sandy Creek (2-3, 1-2) vs. Delaware Academy (4-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, Sandy Creek
Outlook: The Comets broke through to record their first league win of the season with a 39-14 home triumph over Onondaga last Friday. Maddox Brown led the way for Sandy Creek by rushing for 167 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns, as did Justin Thayer. Brown is among the area leaders in rushing with 555 yards on 108 carries and three touchdowns and Thayer has ran for four TDs, totaling 213 yards on 54 touches. With last week’s win, the Comets now stand in third place in the Class D North-West Division, but won’t be able to improve their standing in the division because tonight’s game in a nonleague encounter with Delaware Valley of Section 4.
EIGHT-MAN
North-West
South Lewis (2-4, 1-1) vs. Bishop Grimes (2-4, 1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, Turin
Outlook: The Falcons come into the game in a four-way tie for first place in the North-West Division along with Thousand Islands, Bishop Ludden and Weedsport, who all stand at 1-1 in the division. South Lewis’ lone win in the division came last week when Thousand Islands forfeited last Friday night’s game. The Falcons, who are in search of their first home win of the season, are led by senior quarterback Cody Spann, who has rushed for 497 yards on 57 carries and has ran for six touchdowns, while throwing for another three.
Thousand Islands (2-3, 1-1) vs. Weedsport (1-5, 1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, Weedsport
Outlook: The Vikings had built up some momentum earlier this season with back to back wins over Cooperstown and Bishop Ludden, the latter by winning a 78-74 shootout on their home turf in Clayton on Oct. 1. But Thousand Islands was then forced to forfeit their game against South Lewis last Friday. Leading the way for Thousand Islands this season is sophomore quarterback Jackson Ludlow, who has thrown for 455 yards 10 touchdowns and ran for another. Senior wideouts Dylan Aznoe and Brayden Wiley have each hauled in five touchdown receptions, with Aznoe totaling 237 yards on nine catches.
