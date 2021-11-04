HS FOOTBALL WEEK 9
SECTION 10
Game of the Week
Class A final
Watertown (4-2) vs. Canton (2-3)
When, Where: 6 tonight, Watertown
Outlook: The Cyclones and the Golden Bears meet with a Section 10 title on the line for the second time in three years. In 2019, in its return to the Northern Athletic Conference, Watertown on its home field defeated Canton, 44-28, to win the Class A championship. Cyclones senior running back Deante Hall is among the leaders in Section 10 with 848 rushing yards on 95 carries and has scored 13 touchdowns, while senior quarterback Joel Davis has run for 378 yards and six touchdowns on 58 touches and has thrown for three TDs. The Cyclones won a road game over Canton, 41-14, on Sept. 25 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Watertown also has wins this season over Potsdam, Massena and St. Lawrence Central.
Class C final
OFA (6-1) vs. Gouverneur (6-0).
When, Where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Gouverneur.
Outlook: Gouverneur completed a fifth straight unbeaten regular season with a 29-28 overtime win over OFA on Oct. 9. An extra-point kick from Gouverneur’s Kyle Savage made the difference. Savage ranked second in the NAC with 809 rushing yards. OFA’s offense is led by quarterback Trent Lovely, who passed for 497 yards, including six TDs. Drew Costello rushed for 553 yards and Justice McIntyre led the NAC with 23 receptions for 479 yards.
Class B final
Malone (2-3) vs. Massena (4-3).
When, where: 6 p.m., tonight, Massena.
Outlook: Massena won the regular-season matchup, 14-6. Dominic Monacelli leads Massena with 740 yards passing and 447 yards rushing. Malone is led by quarterback Logan Peck, who has passed for 359 yards.
SECTION 3
Class A semifinal
Indian River (5-0) vs. West Genesee (5-2)
When, Where: 7 tonight, Philadelphia
Outlook: The second-seeded Warriors host the third-seeded Wildcats in a semifinal. Indian River continues to show its prowess on both sides of the ball as it has outscored the opposition, 237-85, in only five games this season, averaging 47.4 points per game while allowing only 17 a game. Senior running back Rowan Marsell has rushed for 999 yards on 68 carries and has run for 13 TDs, leading all area runners, while also passing for a score. Also on the ground, senior workhorse running back Gabe Lynch has scored eight TDs while totaling 585 yards on 81 carries. Senior running back Michael Davis has ran for 485 yards of his own on 47 touches and has scored four TDs. In Indian River’s 58-16 home quarterfinal win against Auburn last Friday, Marsell ran for three TDs, Davis rushed for two scores and Lynch and junior running back Manuel Gonzales each ran for a TD. West Genesee is coming off a 38-0 blanking over Carthage in last Friday’s quarterfinal. Sophomore running back Francisco Cross (136 yards rushing, two TDs) and senior quarterback River Oudemool (96 yards passing, one TD) leading the way.
Class C semifinal
General Brown (8-0) vs. Bishop Ludden (5-2)
When, Where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Cicero
Outlook: The second-seeded Lions and third-seeded Gaelic Knights meet in a semifinal at Cicero-North Syracuse. Unbeaten General Brown rolled into the playoffs with a 34-14 win over Southern Hills last Friday night in Dexter. Versatile senior quarterback Eli Rawleigh ran for 229 yards and four TDs to spark the Lions and junior fullback Sheamus Devine contributed a rushing TD. Rawleigh ranks third among area schools in rushing TDs (11) and has ran for 791 yards on 94 carries while throwing for 221 yards and five other scores. Junior running back Gabe Malcolm isn’t far behind with 640 yards on the ground and seven TDs, while senior fullback Nick Rogers (435, four TDs) and junior tailback Kaleb Natali (416, 6 TDs) balance out a balanced and potent running attack. The Lions, who are outscoring the opposition, 274-110, beat Bishop Ludden, 47-26, in a nondivision game Oct. 8. The Gaelic Knights downed Little Falls, 32-8 last Friday in a quarterfinal.
Class D semifinal
Sandy Creek (3-4) vs. Adirondack (8-0) When, Where: 8 tonight, Ilion
Outlook: Sixth-seeded Sandy Creek and No. 2 seed Adirondack will meet in a Class D semifinal to be played at Central Valley Academy in Ilion. The Comets have won two of their past three games, including recording a 41-7 rout on the road at third-seeded Waterville last Saturday night. Senior running back Maddox Brown rushed for 155 yards and a pair of scores to spark Sandy Creek and returned a punt 50 yards for a score. Comets senior quarterback Wyatt Hilton connected with junior tight end Haiden Haines for a 91-yard TD pass and on defense recorded a pair of interceptions. Brown has rushed for 795 yards on 139 carries and six TDs, while sophomore running back Mason Ennist has run for 349 yards and two scores and senior running back Justin Thayer has rushed for 347 yards and six TDs. Adirondack, which blanked Sandy Creek, 34-0, on Sept. 24, is fresh off a 64-12 quarterfinal trouncing of Utica-Notre Dame.
Eight-Man semifinal
South Lewis (4-4) vs. Morrisville-Eaton (8-0)
When, Where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sauquoit
Outlook: Fourth-seeded South Lewis and top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton meet in a semifinal at Sauquoit Valley High School. The Falcons won a quarterfinal game on their home field by outlasting New York Mills, 26-18, last Friday to also reach the .500 mark. South Lewis rallied for the triumph by scoring four TDs in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Cody Spann rushing for three of them, including a 60-yard scoring scamper. On the season, Spann has rushed for 640 yards on 71 carries and nine TDs, while throwing for three more scores and 344 yards through the air. Morrisville-Eaton is coming off a 54-0 playoff rout of Bishop Grimes.
