HS FOOTBALL, WEEK 5
SECTION 3
Class A
Game of the week
Indian River (4-0) vs. Carthage (3-1)
When, where: 7 p.m. tonight, Carthage
Outlook: The No. 4 Warriors will travel to Carthage to take on the No. 6 Comets in what should be one of the more entertaining games of the regular season. Both are coming off of blowout victory over Section 3 Class A opponents. Indian River defeated No. 17 Auburn 53-20 and Carthage defeated Central Square 63-14. Gabe Lynch rushed for five touchdowns in the win for the Warriors while Carthage running back Fombo Azah finished with three touchdowns and 239 rushing yards. The last time these two teams met it was the Section 3 Class A championship game in the Carrier Dome last November. The Warriors defeated the Comets 33-21.
Class B
South Jefferson (3-1) vs. Westhill (1-3)
When, where: 6:30 p.m. tonight, Westhill
Outlook: The Spartans could improve to 4-1 with against the struggling Warriors. Westhill has lost its last three games after starting out the season 1-0. South Jefferson is continuing its push for a playoff spot. After Friday, they have only two games remaining in the regular season.
Class C
General Brown (1-3) vs. Jordan-Elbridge (1-3)
When, where: 7 p.m. tonight, Dexter
Outlook: The Lions won their first game of the season last week, a 56-12 win over Port-Byron. They’ll be up against another struggling team this Friday — Jordan-Elbridge’s only win came two weeks ago against Hannibal. Last week the Eagles lost to Cato-Meridian 48-7. Eli Rawleigh and Cory Smith have been two big contributors for General Brown.
Class D
Beaver River (3-1) vs. Thousand Islands (1-3)
When, where: 7 p.m. tonight, Clayton
Outlook: While Beaver River will continue to hunt for a top four sectional seed and home field in the playoffs, the Vikings will try to get their season back on track. Thousand Islands is in the middle of tough three game stretch that began with Frankfort-Schuyler last week and concluded with Dolgeville next week. Beaver River on the other hand is trying to win its second consecutive game. They defeated Sandy Creek last week 29-12 at home.
Sandy Creek (0-4) vs. Waterville (2-2)
When, where: 7 p.m. tonight, Sandy Creek
Outlook: There was a brief moment at the start of the second half of Sandy Creek’s game against Beaver River that the Comets were going to take the lead. Instead Beaver River retook control of the game and ultimately won. This leaves the Comets still in search of their first win of the regular season. Waterville is also coming off a loss, Dolgeville beat them last week 28-0.
Eight-man
South Lewis (2-0) vs. Tupper Lake (0-2)
When, where: 7 p.m. tonight, Turin
Outlook: The Falcons will play out of Section 3 this week when they host Tupper Lake from Section X. The Falcons had a solid game from Brady Vosburgh last week against Cooperstown. He ran for 198 yards and scored two touchdowns while his teammate Cody Spann threw two touchdowns.
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
St. Lawrence (1-3) vs. Watertown (2-2)
When, where: 7 p.m., Watertown
SATURDAY
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Potsdam (4-0) vs. Gouverneur (4-0)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Gouverneur
Outlook: The two remaining undefeated teams in the NAC meet in this contest. Gouverneur has outscored its opponents 202-44 and Potsdam has outscored its opponents 152-24. Both teams feature strong rushing offense. Potsdam’s Will Varney ranks second in the NAC with 602 yards. Gouverneur features three of the conference leaders in Cayden Stowell (389 yards), quarterback Caleb Farr (351) and Mitchell Tyler (309). Before the game there will be a moment of silence involving both teams in honor of former Potsdam and Gouverneur coach George Gordon, who died on Tuesday.
Massena (1-3) vs. Canton (1-3)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Canton
OFA (3-1) vs. Malone (0-4)
When, where: 1:30 p.m, Malone.
